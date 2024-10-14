Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 14 2024 11:36:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.45 -0.78%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 539.00 1.90%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 938.00 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 805.80 0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 494.20 1.18%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: RIL likely to report muted earnings weighed by weak retail, O2C segments
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: RIL likely to report muted earnings weighed by weak retail, O2C segments

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to report a muted growth in the second quarter of FY25 due to a weaker oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to announce its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) today, October 14. (Photo: REUTERS)Premium
Reliance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to announce its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) today, October 14. (Photo: REUTERS)

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to announce its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) today, October 14. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to report a muted growth in the second quarter of FY25 due to a weaker oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. Reliance is expected to see consolidated revenue growth of 3.3% to 2.39 lakh crore in Q2FY25 from 2.31 lakh crore in Q1FY25. The company’s net profit and consolidated EBITDA are likely to rise marginally QoQ. Reliance’s board had approved a bonus share issue in the ratio 1:1 during its latest annual general meeting (AGM) in August 2024. Reliance share price was trading marginally higher ahead of Q2 results announcements: Stay tuned to our Reliance Q2 results Live blog for the latest updates:

14 Oct 2024, 11:36:43 AM IST

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: RIL shares trade with modest gains ahead of Q2 earnings

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: Reliance share price traded marginally higher on Monday ahead of the announcement of the Q2 results today. RIL shares opened at a high of 2,761.70 apiece as against Friday’s close of 2,742.20 apiece on the BSE. Reliance shares were trading 0.21% higher at 2,748.00 on the BSE.

14 Oct 2024, 11:20:18 AM IST

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: Second consecutive quarter of muted results

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries is expected to post a second consecutive quarter of muted results. The September quarter earnings of RIL is likely to be weighed down by weak performance from Reliance Retail and its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, analysts said.

14 Oct 2024, 11:08:30 AM IST

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: RIL to announce Q2 results today

Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to announce its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) today, October 14.

“The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024," said RIL in its stock exchange filing.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue