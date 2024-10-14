Reliance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to announce its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) today, October 14. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to report a muted growth in the second quarter of FY25 due to a weaker oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. Reliance is expected to see consolidated revenue growth of 3.3% to ₹2.39 lakh crore in Q2FY25 from ₹2.31 lakh crore in Q1FY25. The company’s net profit and consolidated EBITDA are likely to rise marginally QoQ. Reliance’s board had approved a bonus share issue in the ratio 1:1 during its latest annual general meeting (AGM) in August 2024. Reliance share price was trading marginally higher ahead of Q2 results announcements: Stay tuned to our Reliance Q2 results Live blog for the latest updates:
Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: Reliance share price traded marginally higher on Monday ahead of the announcement of the Q2 results today. RIL shares opened at a high of ₹2,761.70 apiece as against Friday’s close of ₹2,742.20 apiece on the BSE. Reliance shares were trading 0.21% higher at ₹2,748.00 on the BSE.
Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries is expected to post a second consecutive quarter of muted results. The September quarter earnings of RIL is likely to be weighed down by weak performance from Reliance Retail and its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, analysts said.
“The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024," said RIL in its stock exchange filing.