Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday, January 19, reported a decent set of numbers for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On expected lines, the telecom and retail segments contributed significantly to the revenue and EBITDA of the company while O2C (oil-to-chemicals) revenue declined on lower price realisation led by a decline in average Brent crude oil prices, according to the company.

However, the company added that the revenue from the oil and gas segment increased significantly mainly on account of higher volumes partly offset by lower gas price realisation from the KG D6 field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RIL said in a media release on Friday that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter rose 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹19,641 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's PAT was ₹17,706 crore (adjusted to reflect the demerger of the financial services business).

The company's gross revenue rose by 3.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,48,160 crore led by continued growth momentum in consumer businesses.

EBITDA for the quarter jumped 16.7 per cent YoY to ₹44,678 crore while the EBITDA margin rose 210 bps to 18 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RIL said capital expenditure for the December quarter was ₹30,102 crore ($ 3.6 billion) with investments in pan-India 5G roll-out, expansion of retail infrastructure and new energy business. This excludes the amount incurred towards spectrum and adjusted for capital advances and regrouping of assets, the company added.

Here are five key highlights from RIL's Q3FY24 scorecard: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Strong growth in Jio Platforms Revenue from operations for Jio Platforms grew 11.3 per cent YoY to ₹27,697 crore while net profit grew by 11.6 per cent to ₹5,445 crore.

EBITDA for the segment grew 11.5 per cent to ₹13,955 crore, led by higher revenue and an increase in margins. EBITDA margin saw a mild growth of 10bps YoY to 50.4 per cent.

The company said Jio's operating revenue growth continued to be driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes, and the benefit of mix improvement in ARPU (average revenue per user). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ARPU increased 2 per cent YoY to ₹181.7 with a better subscriber mix partially offset by unlimited data allowance on the 5G network. Engagement on the Jio network remained strong, and total data and voice traffic increased 31.5 per cent and 7.9 per cent YoY, respectively, said the company.

2. Grocery, fashion and lifestyle, consumer electronics boost Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) As per RIL's exchange filing, Reliance Retail delivered gross revenue of ₹83,063 crore for Q3FY24, rising 22.8 per cent YoY led by grocery, fashion and lifestyle, and consumer electronics businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EBITDA for the segment stood at ₹6,258 crore, up 31.1 per cent YoY. EBITDA margin from operations on net sales rose 40 bps YoY to 8.1 per cent.

"The business expanded its store network with 252 new store openings taking the total store count at the end of the quarter to 18,774 stores with an area of 72.9 million sq ft. The quarter recorded footfalls of over 282 million across formats, a growth of 40.3 per cent YoY," RIL said.

Digital commerce and new commerce businesses continued to grow and contributed to 19 per cent of revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. O2C revenue declines RIL said its O2C segment revenue for Q3FY24 reduced by 2.4 per cent YoY to ₹1,41,096 crore ($17.0 billion) primarily on

account of lower price realisation led by a 5.3 per cent YoY decline in average Brent crude oil prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said O2C segment EBITDA increased marginally by 1 per cent YoY to ₹14,064 crore ($ 1.7 billion) led by higher gasoline cracks and advantageous feedstock sourcing; this was partially offset by lower downstream chemical margins and planned maintenance and inspection shutdown.

"Planned maintenance and inspection shutdown of CDU, FCCU, delayed coking and ROGC complex impacted yields and profitability. O2C EBITDA would have been higher on YoY and comparable on QoQ basis if all major units were available during the quarter," RIL said.

4. Oil & Gas E&P revenue saw robust growth RIL said its exploration and production (E&P) revenue for the quarter under review jumped 50.2 per cent YoY mainly on account of higher volumes partly offset by lower price realisation from KG D6 Field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EBITDA for the segment jumped 49.6 per cent YoY to ₹5,804 crore while the EBITDA margin stood at 86.4 per cent (down 30bps YoY) for the quarter.

5. Mixed show by media business Revenue from operations for the segment declined 4.1 per cent YoY to ₹1,774 crore due to lower Movie Studio revenue.

Consolidated EBITDA fell during the quarter due to Viacom18’s investments in growth verticals - Sports and Digital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Both these segments will be the leading drivers of revenue for the foreseeable future but require investments in the near term to build a strong consumer proposition. TV News business delivered a strong improvement in profitability driven by revenue growth," RIL said.

RIL said TV News business revenue was up 23 per cent YoY, driven by the strong growth in advertising revenue across clusters. Digital News business delivered 20 per cent revenue growth, driven by IP events and video monetisation across digital platforms.

