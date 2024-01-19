Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live Updates: RIL is likely to report mixed Q3 earnings led by digital services and retail business, while the performance of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and refining and petrochemical segment may remain subdued.
Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q3 results today, January 19. RIL is expected to report a decent set of numbers for the third quarter of FY24, driven by higher utilisation of refineries sustaining their strong operating efficiency. The digital services and retail business is expected to lead RIL’s growth for the December quarter. However, the performance of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and refining and petrochemical segment may remain subdued. RIL’s operating performance may see some decline on a sequential basis, with consolidated EBITDA expected to decline 2% sequentially, as per analysts estimates, though on a year-on-year basis, it will still be higher. Stay tuned to our Reliance Industries Q3 results live blog for the latest updates.
19 Jan 2024, 07:49:49 AM IST
Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: RIL to see decent performance led by Digital services and retail business
Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: The energy-to-telecom conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is set to announce its earnings for the third quarter of FY24 today, January 19. Reliance Industries Q3 results are expected to be released after market hours on Friday. The meeting of the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.
