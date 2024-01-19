Hello User
Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live Updates: Jio, retail to see steady growth, O2C business may remain under pressure

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:40 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live Updates: RIL is likely to report mixed Q3 earnings led by digital services and retail business, while the performance of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and refining and petrochemical segment may remain subdued.

Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live Updates: RIL Q3 profit and revenue growth is likely to be led by its consumer business, especially digital services and retail business whereas refining and petrochemical business may report lower growth in Q3FY24.

Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q3 results today, January 19. RIL is expected to report a decent set of numbers for the third quarter of FY24, driven by higher utilisation of refineries sustaining their strong operating efficiency. The digital services and retail business is expected to lead RIL’s growth for the December quarter. However, the performance of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and refining and petrochemical segment may remain subdued. RIL’s operating performance may see some decline on a sequential basis, with consolidated EBITDA expected to decline 2% sequentially, as per analysts estimates, though on a year-on-year basis, it will still be higher. Stay tuned to our Reliance Industries Q3 results live blog for the latest updates.

19 Jan 2024, 08:40 AM IST Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: O2C weakness may impact consolidated Ebitda sequentially

The expectations from Reliance Industries' consolidated December quarter performance remains a mixed bag with the Oil to Chemical (O2C) segment likely to see some pressure. The consumer-oriented retail and Jio (telecom segment) may see a steady quarter, and partially offset the  weakness in  Oil to Chemicals business. The operating performance on sequential basis may see some decline as per analysts estimates, though on year-on-year basis will still be higher. Read here

19 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: RIL Q2 net profit stood at ₹19,878 crore 

Reliance Industries, India’s largest company by market capitalisation, reported a 29.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at 19,878 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. The company’s revenue during Q2FY24 stood at 2,31,886 crore. At the operational level, EBITDA saw a healthy 30.2% YoY growth to 44,867 crore while the EBITDA margin jumped 390 bps YoY to 17.5%.

19 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: Digital, retail business to drive profit, revenue; O2C business may remain under pressure

Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY24) scorecard on Friday, January 19. The company is expected to report a decent set of numbers for the quarter, mainly due to higher utilisation of refineries sustaining their strong operating efficiency. Read here

19 Jan 2024, 07:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: RIL to see decent performance led by Digital services and retail business 

Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: Reliance Industries is expected to report a decent set of numbers for the third quarter of FY24, driven by higher utilisation of refineries sustaining their strong operating efficiency. The digital services and retail business is expected to lead RIL’s growth for the December quarter. However, the performance of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and refining and petrochemical segment may remain subdued.

19 Jan 2024, 07:35 AM IST Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: RIL to announce Q3 results today

Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live: The energy-to-telecom conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is set to announce its earnings for the third quarter of FY24 today, January 19. Reliance Industries Q3 results are expected to be released after market hours on Friday. The meeting of the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 

