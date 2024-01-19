Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q3 results today, January 19. RIL is expected to report a decent set of numbers for the third quarter of FY24, driven by higher utilisation of refineries sustaining their strong operating efficiency. The digital services and retail business is expected to lead RIL’s growth for the December quarter. However, the performance of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and refining and petrochemical segment may remain subdued. RIL’s operating performance may see some decline on a sequential basis, with consolidated EBITDA expected to decline 2% sequentially, as per analysts estimates, though on a year-on-year basis, it will still be higher. Stay tuned to our Reliance Industries Q3 results live blog for the latest updates.
Reliance Industries, India’s largest company by market capitalisation, reported a 29.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹19,878 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. The company’s revenue during Q2FY24 stood at ₹2,31,886 crore. At the operational level, EBITDA saw a healthy 30.2% YoY growth to ₹44,867 crore while the EBITDA margin jumped 390 bps YoY to 17.5%.
