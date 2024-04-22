Reliance Q4 result: Revenue up 11% YoY, PAT comes almost flat; 5 key highlights
Reliance Q4 result: RIL reported a mixed set of numbers for the March quarter of the last financial year. RIL's gross revenue increased by 10.8 per cent year-on-year. However, profit after tax (PAT) remained almost flat.
Reliance Q4 result: The March quarter earnings of oil-to-telecom-to-retail giant Reliance Industries (RIL) came mixed. While the company saw decent double-digit growth in Q4FY24 consolidated revenue, its profit numbers declined mildly.
