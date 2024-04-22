Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd, (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil to telecom conglomerate, will announce its Q4 results today. The company’s board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24. Reliance Industries is estimated to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the quarter ended March 2024 driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its Oil-to-Chemical (O2C) segment over gross refinery margins (GRMs). Reliance Industries share price will remain in focus ahead of the Q4 results today. Reliance share price has gained 14% year-to-date (YTD) and over 25% in the past one year. Stay tuned to our Reliance Q4 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.
Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance O2C EBITDA is expected to rise 11.8% QoQ to ₹15,700 crore due to improvement in GRM to $11.2 per barrel versus implied GRM of $10 per barrel in Q3FY24 driven by improved diesel and petrol cracks; it was also aided by higher refining throughput though petchem margin is expected to remain subdued, as per JM Financial. E&P EBITDA is likely to decline 6.8% QoQ to ₹5,400 crore due to rise in profit sharing with government as per PSC while gas output and price are expected to be largely flattish QoQ.
Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries is likely to see a sharp jump in its Oil-to-Chemical (OTC) segment earnings on a sequential basis with an estimated $1 per bbl QoQ improvement in gross refinery margins (GRMs), better petchem spreads and higher refining throughput.
Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries’ profitability is expected to improve sequentially on better O2C earnings. Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail are also expected to continue to deliver robust performance, while E&P should witness steady realization. Going ahead, key things to look for in Reliance Q4 results today is the margin outlook in refinery and petchem businesses.
Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries is estimated to report strong growth in revenue along with operational performance in the fourth quarter of FY24 driven by its telecom and retail businesses. Reliance Industries’ Oil-to-Chemical (O2C) segment is also expected to see a sharp rebound in Q4 over gross refinery margins (GRMs).
Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance share price traded higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. Reliance shares opened higher at ₹2,950.00 apiece on the BSE on Monday, as against previous close of ₹2,941.60. It hit an intraday high of ₹2,952.05 so far and a low of ₹2,936.60 per share. At 10:35 am, Reliance share price was trading 0.24% higher at ₹2,948.80 apiece.
Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries Ltd, (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil to telecom conglomerate, will announce its Q4 results today. The company’s board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!