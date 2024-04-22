Hello User
Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Revenue, EBITDA to see strong growth led by retail, telecom; O2C biz may rebound

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries is estimated to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the quarter ended March 2024 driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its Oil-to-Chemical (O2C) segment.

Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance share price has gained 14% year-to-date (YTD) and over 25% in the past one year.

Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd, (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil to telecom conglomerate, will announce its Q4 results today. The company’s board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24. Reliance Industries is estimated to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the quarter ended March 2024 driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its Oil-to-Chemical (O2C) segment over gross refinery margins (GRMs). Reliance Industries share price will remain in focus ahead of the Q4 results today. Reliance share price has gained 14% year-to-date (YTD) and over 25% in the past one year. Stay tuned to our Reliance Q4 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.

22 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM IST Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance O2C EBITDA expected to rise 11.8% QoQ

Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance O2C EBITDA is expected to rise 11.8% QoQ to 15,700 crore due to improvement in GRM to $11.2 per barrel versus implied GRM of $10 per barrel in Q3FY24 driven by improved diesel and petrol cracks; it was also aided by higher refining throughput though petchem margin is expected to remain subdued, as per JM Financial. E&P EBITDA is likely to decline 6.8% QoQ to 5,400 crore due to rise in profit sharing with government as per PSC while gas output and price are expected to be largely flattish QoQ.

22 Apr 2024, 11:19 AM IST Reliance Q4 Results Live: O2C segment to see sharp rebound

Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries is likely to see a sharp jump in its Oil-to-Chemical (OTC) segment earnings on a sequential basis with an estimated $1 per bbl QoQ improvement in gross refinery margins (GRMs), better petchem spreads and higher refining throughput.

22 Apr 2024, 11:04 AM IST Reliance Q4 Results Live: Profitability to improve QoQ on better O2C earnings

Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries’ profitability is expected to improve sequentially on better O2C earnings. Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail are also expected to continue to deliver robust performance, while E&P should witness steady realization. Going ahead, key things to look for in Reliance Q4 results today is the margin outlook in refinery and petchem businesses.

22 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST Reliance Q4 Results Live: RIL likely to post strong revenue, EBITDA growth

Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries is estimated to report strong growth in revenue along with operational performance in the fourth quarter of FY24 driven by its telecom and retail businesses. Reliance Industries’ Oil-to-Chemical (O2C) segment is also expected to see a sharp rebound in Q4 over gross refinery margins (GRMs).

22 Apr 2024, 10:36 AM IST Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance share price gains ahead of Q4 results today

Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance share price traded higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. Reliance shares opened higher at 2,950.00 apiece on the BSE on Monday, as against previous close of 2,941.60. It hit an intraday high of 2,952.05 so far and a low of 2,936.60 per share. At 10:35 am, Reliance share price was trading 0.24% higher at 2,948.80 apiece. 

22 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance to release Q4 results today

Reliance Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries Ltd, (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil to telecom conglomerate, will announce its Q4 results today. The company’s board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24.

