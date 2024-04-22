Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Revenue, EBITDA to see strong growth led by retail, telecom; O2C biz may rebound

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST

Reliance Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries is estimated to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the quarter ended March 2024 driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its Oil-to-Chemical (O2C) segment.