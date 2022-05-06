Reliance Q4 results: Profit rises 22% to 16,203 cr, falls short of estimates

"I am particularly happy with the progress our Company is making in the New Energy and New Materials business. We are forging ahead with the development of our new energy giga factories complex across 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. And with the strong global partnerships we have, I am confident that Reliance will create sustainable and affordable new energy solutions for India to help her meet growing energy needs, while ensuring that we achieve our ambitious target of net carbon zero by 2035," Mukesh Ambani said.