Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Revenue, EBITDA to rise 10% YoY on retail, telecom growth; O2C biz likely stronger
Reliance Industries is likely to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the March quarter driven by its telecom and retail arms, with a sharp rebound in its O2C segment.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will announce its January- March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) on Monday, April 22. The company's board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is likely to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the March quarter driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its O2C segment over gross refinery margins (GRMs).