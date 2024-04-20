Active Stocks
Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Revenue, EBITDA to rise 10% YoY on retail, telecom growth; O2C biz likely stronger
Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Revenue, EBITDA to rise 10% YoY on retail, telecom growth; O2C biz likely stronger

Nikita Prasad

Reliance Industries is likely to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the March quarter driven by its telecom and retail arms, with a sharp rebound in its O2C segment.

Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Revenue and EBITDA may rise on rebound in O2C biz (Bloomberg)Premium
Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Revenue and EBITDA may rise on rebound in O2C biz (Bloomberg)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will announce its January- March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) on Monday, April 22. The company's board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is likely to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the March quarter driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its O2C segment over gross refinery margins (GRMs).

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 20 Apr 2024, 06:20 PM IST
