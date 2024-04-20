Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will announce its January- March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) on Monday, April 22. The company's board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is likely to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the March quarter driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its O2C segment over gross refinery margins (GRMs).

