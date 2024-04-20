Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Revenue, EBITDA to rise 10% YoY on retail, telecom growth; O2C biz likely stronger

Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Revenue, EBITDA to rise 10% YoY on retail, telecom growth; O2C biz likely stronger

Nikita Prasad

  • Reliance Industries is likely to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the March quarter driven by its telecom and retail arms, with a sharp rebound in its O2C segment.

Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Revenue and EBITDA may rise on rebound in O2C biz

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will announce its January- March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) on Monday, April 22. The company's board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is likely to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the March quarter driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its O2C segment over gross refinery margins (GRMs).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.