Reliance Q4 profit beats Street on resurgent retail, robust telecom earnings

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 6% growth in its consolidated profit for the January-March quarter, beating the Street estimates. This came on the back of a resurgence in its retail segment and better realizations in telecom even as pain persisted in oil-to-chemicals business.

India’s most valuable company reported a consolidated profit of ₹22,434 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25) compared to ₹21,143 crore in the corresponding period last year. This compares to a consensus estimate of ₹18,471.4 crore of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Consolidated revenue grew by a tenth to ₹2.65 trillion. The Street had pencilled in a consensus estimate of ₹2.4 trillion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew almost 4% to ₹48,737 crore. Ebitda margin fell 90 basis points to 16.9%. One basis point is 0.01%.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company’s mainstay oil-to-chemicals business reported an impressive 15% growth in revenue, but margins continued to deteriorate. Its Ebitda fell by a tenth to ₹15,080 crore. The segment includes refining, petrochemicals, aviation fuel and bulk wholesale marketing as well as polymers, polyesters and elastomers.

Meanwhile, the retail segment was on the mend after several quarters of weakness. It reported revenues of ₹88,637 crore, nearly 16% more year-on-year. Ebitda for the segment improved 14% on-year to ₹6,721 crore. The retail segment includes Reliance’s consumer retail and its range of related services and investment in retail business.

The digital services segment, which includes the group’s digital investments including telecom arm Jio, reported an 18% growth in earnings backed by increased tariffs during the quarter. Ebitda for the segment grew by a commensurate 18% to ₹17,278 crore, retaining its new-found position of being Reliance’s most-profitable business.