Reliance Retail's first-quarter revenue is best ever, employee headcount nears 3.80 lakh2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 08:47 PM IST
- Reliance Retail Q1 update: Net profit for the quarter under review came at ₹2,061 crore, up 114.2% year-on-year
Listen to this article
Retail Retail, the business housing the retail interests of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, added 17,000 employees during the April-June quarter (Q1FY23). The addition of new employees takes the retailer's total staff strength to 3,79,000.