Reliance Retail posts record EBITDA of ₹4,404 cr in Q2, consolidated PAT jumps 36% yoy
Reliance Retail on Friday reported 36 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter to ₹2,305 crore. The Mukesh Ambani-owned retail chain's gross quarterly revenue was at ₹64,920 crore, higher by 42.9 per cent YoY. Reliance Retail's posted a record EBITDA which shot up by 51.2 per cent YoY to ₹4,404 crore.