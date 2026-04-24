Reliance Retail posts record revenue as profit inches up 0.5% in March quarter

MUMBAI/ BENGALURU: Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Friday reported a net profit of ₹3,563 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY26), up 0.5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing. Revenue rose 10.8% year-on-year to ₹98,232 crore, marking its highest-ever quarterly revenue.
“Reliance Retail delivered steady growth through the year. I am confident that Reliance Retail’s deep omnichannel presence and its strong understanding of the Indian consumer will continue to underpin sustained growth,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, in a press statement.
Reliance Retail operates across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and online commerce.
Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stood at ₹6,921 crore, up 3.1% year-on-year, while margins came in at 7.9% for the quarter, down 60 basis points from a year earlier.
The retail business added 333 new stores during the quarter, taking its total footprint to 20,160 stores, with operational area rising to 78.3 million sq. ft. Jiomart saw faster customer acquisition, adding 5.8 million new users, expanding its registered customer base by 98% year-on-year. Hyperlocal commerce average daily orders rose 29% quarter-on-quarter and over 300% year-on-year.
“Hyper-local commerce orders grew more than fourfold year-on-year,” said Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, in a press statement.
The jewellery business reported 53% year-on-year growth in average bill value, driven by rising gold prices.
Ajio Luxe recorded 24% year-on-year growth in the March quarter, while Ajio Rush expanded its four-hour delivery service to more than 600 cities, according to Reliance Retail.
“Revenue beat, margin miss—that’s the cleanest way to read Reliance Retail’s Q4,” said Sandeep Abhange, research analyst, Consumer & Midcaps at LKP Securities. “The critical watch in FY27 is whether Ebitda growth begins to outpace revenue growth, because until that happens, as the numbers themselves suggest, scale without operating leverage is a promise, not a performance,” he added.
The FMCG business under Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) reported revenue of ₹7,350 crore in the March quarter of FY26, about two times higher than a year earlier, taking full-year revenue to ₹22,000 crore.
“The consumer products vertical, now operating within an independent and focused organisational structure, is gaining meaningful traction with an expanding portfolio of FMCG brands,” said Mukesh D. Ambani. “India’s consumption story has many years of growth ahead of it, and our businesses are built to be at the centre of this opportunity,” he said.
RCPL’s daily essentials brand Independence posted revenue of ₹2,600 crore in FY26, up 1.6 times from the previous year, supported by acquisitions of southern brands such as Manna and Udhayam.
The company’s soft drinks brand Campa recorded gross sales of ₹4,700 crore in FY26, making it the country’s fourth-largest carbonated beverage brand behind incumbents such as Varun Beverages and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.
“In terms of the Campa brand, we delivered revenue of ₹4,700 crore, making it the fourth-largest carbonated soft drink brand in the country in a very short span of time,” said Ashutosh Goyal, chief financial officer of RCPL, during the earnings call.
Goyal said beverages grew 3.2 times during the year, driven by wider distribution and stronger supply-chain execution. RCPL’s packaged drinking water business is also scaling rapidly, with the company now the country’s third-largest player in the segment, he said.
“None of this scale would have been delivered without distribution depth. We are now servicing the Indian market through 5,000-plus distributors and about 3 million outlets,” Goyal said.
To support future growth, RCPL has expanded its manufacturing footprint to nearly 12 plants across India and is investing in integrated food parks to improve efficiency. The company has also expanded overseas and now operates in 40 countries as it builds newer categories beyond soft drinks, including packaged water, sports beverages and functional drinks.
As part of that strategy, RCPL acquired a majority stake in Australia-based Goodness Group Global during the quarter, adding brands such as Nexba in gut-health and functional hydration beverages.
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.
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