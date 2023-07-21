New Delhi: Reliance Retail, part of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), reported a 18.8% jump in June quarter net profit to ₹2,448 crore. Overall, the retail business, comprising of formats such as Reliance Digital, Ajio, JioMart, Smart Point, Jio Stores, and several others, reported a 19.5% jump in June quarter revenue at ₹69,948 crore; growth was led by grocery, consumer electronics (excluding devices) and fashion and lifestyle categories, RIL said announcing its June quarter earnings on Friday.

Towards the end of the quarter, Reliance Retail completed the Metro Cash and Carry India acquisition. Initiatives are underway to integrate the business with Reliance Retail, the company said in its earnings announcement.

Overall the retail business reported an EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization of ₹5,139 crore, up by 33.9% year-on-year. Depreciation increased on account of higher asset base due to addition of new stores and supply chain infrastructure. Meanwhile, the company reported higher finance costs during the quarter on account of increase in borrowings for business expansion.

During the quarter the company’s retail business opened 555 new stores. The company’s stores recorded the highest ever footfalls at 249 million across formats.

“I am delighted to share that our financial performance in the quarter has been resilient and aligned with our business goals. The sustained growth across consumption baskets has further consolidated our position as a market leader. We continue to innovate and invest in our stores and digital platforms to make shopping more engaging for our customers," said Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Commenting on different categories the company’s digital commerce and new commerce businesses reported an 18% jump in quarterly revenue. Consumer electronics business, excluding devices, delivered a 14% growth year-on-year. “The business drove consumer engagement through category-led promotions and regional festivities leading to broad based growth across categories," it said.

The fashion and lifestyle business reported a revenue growth of 15% driven by pick up in store traffic and average bill value. Categories like smart casuals and athleisure are seeing strong growth. Meanwhile, the company’s grocery business was up 59% year-on-year, led by the Smart and Smart Bazaar formats.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., the fast-moving consumer goods arm, and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., is focusing on expanding distribution reach and engagement in the general trade channel, delivering 8x year-on-year revenue growth. Over the last several quarter the business has acquired several consumer brands including beverage brand Campa, apart from partnering with Sri Lanka’s biscuit brand Maliban. It also acquired a 50% stake in Sosyo Hajoori Beverages. “There was a sharp uptick in performance of the beverages category with sales growing 11x year-on-year led by Campa Cola gaining traction across the country," the company said.