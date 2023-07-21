Reliance Retail profit up 18.8% in June quarter2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:38 PM IST
During the quarter the company’s retail business opened 555 new stores.
New Delhi: Reliance Retail, part of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), reported a 18.8% jump in June quarter net profit to ₹2,448 crore. Overall, the retail business, comprising of formats such as Reliance Digital, Ajio, JioMart, Smart Point, Jio Stores, and several others, reported a 19.5% jump in June quarter revenue at ₹69,948 crore; growth was led by grocery, consumer electronics (excluding devices) and fashion and lifestyle categories, RIL said announcing its June quarter earnings on Friday.
