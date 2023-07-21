Reliance Retail profit up 18.8% in June quarter

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., the fast-moving consumer goods arm, and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., is focusing on expanding distribution reach and engagement in the general trade channel, delivering 8x year-on-year revenue growth. Over the last several quarter the business has acquired several consumer brands including beverage brand Campa, apart from partnering with Sri Lanka’s biscuit brand Maliban. It also acquired a 50% stake in Sosyo Hajoori Beverages. “There was a sharp uptick in performance of the beverages category with sales growing 11x year-on-year led by Campa Cola gaining traction across the country," the company said.