Reliance Retail Q1 net profit down 14%; FMCG revenue doubles

Mumbai/Bengaluru: Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Friday reported a net profit of ₹2,805 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), down 14.1% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing. Revenue rose 7.4% year-on-year to ₹90,408 crore in the quarter.

Reliance Retail operates across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion, lifestyle, and online commerce.

“The number of transactions is growing much faster than revenue, and that's a function of the growing contribution of digital commerce in overall revenues,” said Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer of Reliance Retail, in the investor call.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the net profit of Reliance Retail in Q1FY27 and how does it compare to the previous year? ⌵ Reliance Retail reported a net profit of ₹2,805 crore for Q1FY27, which represents a decrease of 14.1% year-on-year. 2 Why did the EBITDA margin of Reliance Retail decline in Q1FY27? ⌵ The EBITDA margin declined by 80 basis points to 7.9% due to planned investments aimed at scaling digital commerce, which increased fixed costs. 3 How much did the FMCG revenue of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd increase in Q1FY27? ⌵ The FMCG revenue of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd doubled to ₹8,600 crore in the June quarter from the previous year. 4 What factors contributed to the overall revenue growth of Reliance Retail in Q1FY27? ⌵ The overall revenue growth of 7.4% year-on-year was supported by the growth across major consumption baskets including grocery, fashion, and consumer electronics. 5 Should investors consider the Reliance Retail segment amid its declining profit margins? ⌵ Investors should weigh the potential for digital commerce growth against the current pressure on profit margins, as consumer engagement and market share gains remain strong.

Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stood at ₹ 6,309 crore, down 1.1% y-o-y. Ebitda margin was at 7.9%, down 80 basis points due to a planned investment in scaling digital commerce.

Also Read | How a debt transaction helped lift profit at Reliance Retail

The company said it saw a 11.6% YoY overall revenue growth adjusted for demerger of consumer brands business. Reliance Industries officially demerged FMCG business into a direct subsidiary, New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL), in December, 2025.

“Going ahead, the key monitorable will be the pace at which these digital investments begin delivering operating leverage and margin expansion, as consumer engagement and market share gains remain firmly intact,” said consumer & midcaps analyst Sandeep Abhange at LKP Securities.

Retail business The retail business added 252 new stores during the quarter, taking its total footprint to 20,169 stores. “ When we look at omni-channel customers, we are getting higher wallet share from omni-channel customers,” Taluja said. Omni-channel customers spend 2.7x compared to pure offline customers.

For the retail business, the company said that its three-year objective is to double operating Ebitda through growth and better economics. The company identified JioMart as its principal growth platform for the next four quarters.



“All the three major consumption baskets, whether it's grocery, fashion, or electronics, all three of those consumption baskets have grown in double digits,” Taluja said.

Also Read | Why Reliance Retail is backing loss-making celebrity brands

The consumer electronics segment reported a 16% like-for-like growth rate from a year ago. The quick fashion commerce platform Ajio Rush orders grew 136% q-o-q in the period.

The digital commerce business reported a major uptick in apparel and footwear sales. The segment now makes 27.3% digital sales, up 490 bps y-o-y.

Consumer business doubles Reliance Consumer Products Ltd's (RCPL) FMCG business reported revenue of ₹8,600 crore in the June quarter of FY27, more than double from a year earlier, said Ketan Modi, chief operating officer of RCPL.

Its daily essentials brand Independence posted revenue of ₹3,200 crore in the first quarter.

The company's soft drinks business, led by the Campa brand, recorded gross sales of ₹2,900 crore in the quarter, more than 50% higher than the year-ago period. RCPL's beverage portfolio also includes Rasik, Independence and Brewhouse and others.

"We continue to get double-digit shares in all key markets," Modi said, adding that other FMCG categories, including home care, personal care, processed foods, confectionery and chocolates, also showed significant momentum during the quarter.

The company is also expanding its presence in South India following its acquisitions of regional brands Mana and Udhayam. Edible oils have emerged as a key growth category, with the company seeing strong traction and exploring the possibility of setting up a facility in West Bengal. The category grew 1.7 times from the year-ago period in the June quarter, Modi said.

In beverages, RCPL is now India's third-largest non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) player and continues to command double-digit market shares across key markets, he said.

Also Read | Reliance Retail posts record revenue as profit inches up 0.5% in Q4FY26

The company is also expanding its portfolio across categories under the SIL brand, including mayonnaise and vermicelli, while scaling up its Velvet brand and expanding into personal care through Glimmer. Biscuits and confectionery also recorded strong momentum during the quarter.

RCPL continues to invest in manufacturing and supply-chain infrastructure, including plans for a facility in West Bengal.

T he company has also completed the operational transition of brands including Toni & Guy, Brylcreem, Badedas and Matey following its acquisition of a majority stake in a joint venture. Sales of these brands have commenced in the UK, Europe and Australia, with an India launch being prepared.