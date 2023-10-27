Reliance Retail Q2FY24 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹2,790 crore, revenue up 19.5% YoY
Reliance Retail reported a 21% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹2,790 crore, as compared to the consolidated net profit of ₹2,305 crore during the same period in the previous year.
Reliance Retail released its Q2FY24 numbers for the second quarter of FY24 today, reporting a strong performance with revenue from operations coming at ₹68,937 crore in Q2FY24, a growth of 19.5% over Q2FY23 revenue of ₹57,694 crore.
