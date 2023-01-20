Home / Companies / Company Results /  Reliance Retail Q3 PAT jumps 6.2%, EBITDA at 4,786 cr
Reliance Retail on Friday reported 6.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter to 2,400 crore. The Mukesh Ambani led retail chain's gross quarterly revenue for December quarter was up by 17.1 per cent to 67,634 crore, from 57,717 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Reliance Retail's posted a EBITDA which shot up by 24.7 per cent YoY to 4,786 crore.

Reliance Retail' net profit stood at 2,305 crore for the September 2022 quarter, while gross quarterly revenue was at 64,920 crore. Reliance Retail's posted a record EBITDA of 4,404 crore.

"Retail business had another quarter of strong progress with more Indians choosing to shop at Reliance Retail stores. We are focused on delivering superior products and value to customers while improving profitability.," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

The business expanded its physical store network with 789 new store openings with an area of 6 mn sq ft.

Reliance Retail received over 201 million footfalls in the quarter.

Recently, Reliance Retail FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Limited, acquired 50 per cent stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages. It also acquired 51 per cent controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company for 74 crore.

