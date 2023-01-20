Reliance Retail Q3 PAT jumps 6.2%, EBITDA at 4,786 cr

Reliance Retail on Friday reported 6.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter to ₹2,400 crore. The Mukesh Ambani led retail chain's gross quarterly revenue for December quarter was up by 17.1 per cent to ₹67,634 crore, from ₹57,717 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Reliance Retail's posted a EBITDA which shot up by 24.7 per cent YoY to ₹4,786 crore.

