Reliance Retail Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹3,165 crore, revenue up 24% YoY
Reliance Retail released its Q3FY24 numbers today post market hours, reporting a strong performance with revenue from operations coming at ₹74,373 crore, a growth of 23.8% YoY over Q3FY23 revenue of ₹60,096 crore.
