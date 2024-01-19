Reliance Retail released its Q3FY24 financial numbers after market hours today, reporting robust performance. The company reported revenue from operations at ₹74,373 crore, marking a significant 23.8% YoY growth compared to Q3 FY23's revenue of ₹60,096 crore, driven by stellar performance in the Grocery, Fashion, Lifestyle, and Consumer Electronics segments.

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, reaching ₹6,258 crore in Q3 FY24. This reflected a substantial 31.1% improvement over Q3 FY23's EBITDA of ₹4,773 crore and a 7.52% increase from the Q2 FY24 figure of ₹5,820 crore. The EBITDA margin reached 8.4%, up 50 basis points YoY, driven by operating leverage and a consistent focus on cost management. Sequentially, the EBITDA margin remained flat.

The company reported a 32% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹3,165 crore in Q3FY24, as compared to the consolidated net profit of ₹2,400 crore during the same period in the previous year.

The company expanded its store network by opening 252 new stores, bringing the total count to 18,774 stores with a combined area of 72.9 million sq ft by the end of Q3 FY24. Reliance Retail recorded footfalls of over 282 million across formats during the quarter, representing a remarkable 40.3% YoY growth.

Both the digital commerce and new commerce businesses exhibited sustained growth, contributing to 19% of the total revenue for the quarter.

Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said "Reliance Retail has delivered a strong performance during the festive quarter. Our business success is intricately woven into the larger fabric of India's economic growth, and together, we are shaping a compelling story of innovation and world-class possibilities for the future. We remain resolute in our commitment to bring high-quality products at great value to our customers with an engaging shopping experience."

