 Reliance Retail Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹3,165 crore, revenue up 24% YoY | Mint
Fri Jan 19 2024 15:59:59
Reliance Retail Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹3,165 crore, revenue up 24% YoY

 A Ksheerasagar

Reliance Retail released its Q3FY24 numbers today post market hours, reporting a strong performance with revenue from operations coming at ₹74,373 crore, a growth of 23.8% YoY over Q3FY23 revenue of ₹60,096 crore.

The company reported a 32% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 3,165 crore in Q3FY24, as compared to the consolidated net profit of 2,400 crore during the same period in the previous year.

Reliance Retail released its Q3FY24 financial numbers after market hours today, reporting robust performance. The company reported revenue from operations at 74,373 crore, marking a significant 23.8% YoY growth compared to Q3 FY23's revenue of 60,096 crore, driven by stellar performance in the Grocery, Fashion, Lifestyle, and Consumer Electronics segments. 

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, reaching 6,258 crore in Q3 FY24. This reflected a substantial 31.1% improvement over Q3 FY23's EBITDA of 4,773 crore and a 7.52% increase from the Q2 FY24 figure of 5,820 crore. The EBITDA margin reached 8.4%, up 50 basis points YoY, driven by operating leverage and a consistent focus on cost management. Sequentially, the EBITDA margin remained flat.

The company expanded its store network by opening 252 new stores, bringing the total count to 18,774 stores with a combined area of 72.9 million sq ft by the end of Q3 FY24. Reliance Retail recorded footfalls of over 282 million across formats during the quarter, representing a remarkable 40.3% YoY growth.

Both the digital commerce and new commerce businesses exhibited sustained growth, contributing to 19% of the total revenue for the quarter.

Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said "Reliance Retail has delivered a strong performance during the festive quarter. Our business success is intricately woven into the larger fabric of India's economic growth, and together, we are shaping a compelling story of innovation and world-class possibilities for the future. We remain resolute in our commitment to bring high-quality products at great value to our customers with an engaging shopping experience."

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 19 Jan 2024, 06:29 PM IST
