Reliance Retail released its Q3FY24 financial numbers after market hours today, reporting robust performance. The company reported revenue from operations at ₹74,373 crore, marking a 23.8% YoY growth compared to Q3 FY23's revenue of ₹60,096 crore, driven by strong performance in the Grocery, Fashion, Lifestyle, and Consumer Electronics segments.

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹6,258 crore in Q3 FY24, reflecting a 31.1% improvement over Q3 FY23's EBITDA of ₹4,773 crore and a 7.52% increase from the Q2 FY24 figure of ₹5,820 crore. The EBITDA margin reached 8.4%, up 50 basis points YoY, driven by operating leverage and a consistent focus on cost management. Sequentially, the EBITDA margin remained flat.

It posted a 32% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,165 crore in Q3FY24. In the same period last year, the company posted a net profit of ₹2,400.

The company expanded its store network by opening 252 new stores, bringing the total count to 18,774 stores with a combined area of 72.9 million sq ft by the end of Q3 FY24. It recorded footfalls of over 282 million across formats during the quarter, representing a 40.3% YoY growth, as highlighted by the company in its earnings report.

Both the digital commerce and new commerce businesses exhibited sustained growth, contributing to 19% of the total revenue for the quarter.

Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said "Reliance Retail has delivered a strong performance during the festive quarter. Our business success is intricately woven into the larger fabric of India's economic growth, and together, we are shaping a compelling story of innovation and world-class possibilities for the future. We remain resolute in our commitment to bring high-quality products at great value to our customers with an engaging shopping experience."

Grocery delivered 41% YoY growth, with an uptick led by festive demand. The company said the grocery business successfully executed 'Bestival Sale' during the festive period.

JioMart delivers steady growth led by an increase in traffic and average order value as customers continue to shop across categories on the platform. JioMart also strengthened its catalogue, with the option count scaling up 84% YoY and the seller base expanding by more than 3x over last year, as per the company's earnings report.

Consumer brands, on the other hand, delivered 3x YoY growth in revenues and distribution reach, with categories like beverages, general merchandise, and staples driving the growth momentum.

The company said that Campa and Independence have received good traction from trade channels & consumers during the quarter. Further, Fashion & Lifestyle business delivers 28% YoY growth.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

