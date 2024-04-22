Reliance Retail Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 11.7% YoY to ₹2,698 crore, revenue up 9.8% YoY
In Q4 FY24, Reliance Retail saw a 9.8% YoY increase in revenue and an 18.1% improvement in EBITDA. For FY24, the company surpassed ₹3 lakh crore in gross revenue for the first time, with a 17.83% growth. The registered customer base increased by 22.2% YoY.
Reliance Retail released its financial performance for Q4FY24 and the entire fiscal year of FY24 after the market closed today, showcasing another year of healthy revenue growth and profitability.
