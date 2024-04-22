In Q4 FY24, Reliance Retail saw a 9.8% YoY increase in revenue and an 18.1% improvement in EBITDA. For FY24, the company surpassed ₹ 3 lakh crore in gross revenue for the first time, with a 17.83% growth. The registered customer base increased by 22.2% YoY.

Reliance Retail released its financial performance for Q4FY24 and the entire fiscal year of FY24 after the market closed today, showcasing another year of healthy revenue growth and profitability.

In Q4 FY24, the company recorded a 9.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations, totaling ₹67,610 crore. This growth was primarily driven by strong performances across various sectors, including grocery, fashion, lifestyle, and consumer electronics.

Reliance Retail achieved an EBITDA of ₹5,632 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting an 18.1% improvement over the EBITDA of ₹4,769 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

On the bottom line, the company witnessed an 11.7% YoY increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹2,698 crore in Q4 FY24, compared to ₹2,415 crore in the same period last year.

For the entire fiscal year of FY24, Reliance Retail achieved a historic milestone, surpassing ₹3 lakh crore in gross revenue for the first time, amounting to ₹3,06,848 crore. This represents a 17.83% growth compared to the ₹2,60,394 crore recorded in FY23.

The net revenue came in at 273,079 crore, an improvement of 18.25% YoY.

The company continued its strong trajectory of profit growth, registering an EBITDA of ₹23,040 crore for FY24, reflecting a 28.5% year-on-year increase.

Moreover, the EBITDA margin on net sales witnessed continued improvement, reaching 8.4%, up by +60 bps YoY. For FY24, the net profit jumped 20.91% YoY to ₹11,101 crore.

During the quarter, Reliance Retail expanded its footprint by opening 562 new stores, bringing the total store count to 18,836, covering an aggregate area of 79.1 million sq ft by the conclusion of Q4 FY24.

In FY24, the company inaugurated 1,840 stores, resulting in a gross area addition of 15.6 million sq. ft.

Reliance Retail has emerged as one of the most frequented retailers globally, with over a billion customers patronizing its stores throughout the year. The business boasts a growing base of loyal customers, with its registered customer base surpassing 300 million milestones.

As of year-end, the registered customer base stood at 304 million, indicating a 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase, while the total transactions recorded reached 1.26 billion, reflecting a 22.0% YoY rise, according to the company's exchange filing.

In FY24, Reliance Retail made strategic acquisitions, including Ed-a-Mamma, a kids and maternity-wear brand, and acquired majority ownership of Superdry IP for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh markets. It also secured Sephora India's franchise business and forged an exclusive distribution partnership with SMCP to introduce Sandro and Maje brands in India, among other initiatives aimed at enhancing its product capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships.

Additionally, JioMart delivered consistent performance during the quarter, with an expansion of the seller base, up 94% YoY, and a 32% YoY increase in live selection. The platform experienced growth in sessions and gross merchandise value (GMV), driven by sales events such as ‘Holi Ready’ & ‘Republic Day’.

Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, "Reliance Retail continues to deliver steady performance led by growth across consumption baskets. We continue to invest and innovate across formats and products to improve our customer value proposition and serve evolving consumer needs. Robust expansion and growth of our retail business signifies our commitment to customer centricity and confidence in India's consumption story."

