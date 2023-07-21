Reliance Retail's net profit increased 18.8% in the first quarter to Rs. 2,448 crores3 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Reliance Retail's Q1 net profit rose 19% to ₹2,448 crore, driven by growth in groceries, consumer electronics, and fashion. Operating revenue increased 19.5% to ₹62,159 crore. The company achieved a robust revenue of ₹69,948 crore in Q1 FY2024, a 19.5% YoY increase.
In the first quarter that concluded in June 2023, Reliance Retail's consolidated net profit increased by nearly 19% to ₹2,448 crore, driven by growth in the groceries, consumer electronics, and fashion and lifestyle categories.
