In the first quarter that concluded in June 2023, Reliance Retail's consolidated net profit increased by nearly 19% to ₹2,448 crore, driven by growth in the groceries, consumer electronics, and fashion and lifestyle categories.

The business, which is a division of Mukesh Ambani's billionaire-led Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a combined net profit of ₹2,061 crore during the same period the year before.

According to the corporation, its operating revenue for the quarter increased by 19.5% to ₹62,159 crore from ₹58,554 crore in the same period last year.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year, the business achieved a robust revenue of ₹69,948 crore, representing a 19.5% YoY increase, primarily driven by growth in Grocery, Consumer Electronics (excluding Devices), and Fashion & Lifestyle segments. The company maintained its strong track record of profit growth, with EBITDA reaching ₹5,139 crore, up by 33.9% YoY, and an EBITDA margin from operations on net sales at 7.9%, up by 30 basis points YoY due to increased efficiencies.

The quarter saw a focus on store expansion, with 555 new stores opening, resulting in a record-high footfall of 249 million across formats. Digital Commerce and New Commerce businesses continued their growth trajectory and contributed 18% of revenue. Towards the end of the quarter, the acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry India was completed, and integration initiatives with Reliance Retail began.

In the Consumer Electronics segment, excluding devices, there was 14% YoY growth, driven by consumer engagement through category-led promotions and regional festivities. resQ, the service organization, achieved robust growth and reached a milestone of 1,000 service centers. The Own brands/PBG business launched new products across categories and expanded its distribution reach with a 2.4x YoY growth in merchant count. New Commerce also witnessed growth, expanding its merchant partner base by 71% YoY, with notable success in Phones and large appliances.

Fashion & Lifestyle achieved a revenue growth of 15% YoY, driven by increased store traffic and average bill value. The business adapted its assortment to cater to evolving consumer preferences in the post-COVID era, with categories like smart casuals and athleisure experiencing strong growth. The Lingerie business showed steady performance, and AJIO reported sustained improvement across operational metrics and added 2 million new customers. The Partner Brands business continued to lead in the luxury and premium segment, and the Jewellery business saw robust revenue growth during the wedding season and regional festivals.

The Grocery segment delivered an exceptional performance with a 59% YoY growth, driven by Smart and Smart Bazaar formats, with a focus on impactful events and regional promotions. Non-food categories also grew rapidly, increasing their share in overall business. The business capitalized on seasonal trends such as ice-creams, cold drinks, and seasonal fruits like mangoes during the summer season. The Grocery New Commerce segment continued to evolve and synergized with Metro Cash and Carry India to strengthen its value proposition.

Consumer Brands maintained its growth trajectory, with all categories performing well. The business expanded its distribution reach and engagement in the General Trade channel, achieving an impressive 8x YoY revenue growth. There was a significant uptick in the beverages category, with sales growing 11x YoY, particularly led by Campa Cola gaining traction across the country. The business also introduced new products in partnership with international brands, such as Alan’s Bugles in collaboration with General Mills and a range of deodorants with Europer perfumes.

JioMart remained on a sustained growth path, offering attractive value propositions and a wide array of products, leading to increased traffic and average bill value. The platform focused on strengthening its catalogue, with option count growing approximately 6x YoY, and expanded its seller base, which grew approximately 4x YoY. JioMart introduced the 'Grand Shopping Carnival,' a successful marketing event that attracted a large base of incremental customers and saw a doubling of the electronics category share.

Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said “I am delighted to share that our financial performance in the quarter has been resilient and aligned with our business goals. The sustained growth across consumption baskets has further consolidated our position as a market leader. We continue to innovate and invest in our stores and digital platforms to make shopping more engaging for our customers."