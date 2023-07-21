Consumer Brands maintained its growth trajectory, with all categories performing well. The business expanded its distribution reach and engagement in the General Trade channel, achieving an impressive 8x YoY revenue growth. There was a significant uptick in the beverages category, with sales growing 11x YoY, particularly led by Campa Cola gaining traction across the country. The business also introduced new products in partnership with international brands, such as Alan’s Bugles in collaboration with General Mills and a range of deodorants with Europer perfumes.

