Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23). Additionally, RIL's board of directors has approved fundraising to the tune of 20,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.

These NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches and on a private placement basis.

