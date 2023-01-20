Reliance to raise ₹20,000 cr via non-convertible debentures1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 07:25 PM IST
- These NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches and on a private placement basis.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23). Additionally, RIL's board of directors has approved fundraising to the tune of ₹20,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.
