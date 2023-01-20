Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Reliance to raise 20,000 cr via non-convertible debentures

Reliance to raise 20,000 cr via non-convertible debentures

1 min read . 07:25 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
RIL has received board of directors approval for fundraising of 20,000 crore on January 20.

  • These NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches and on a private placement basis.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23). Additionally, RIL's board of directors has approved fundraising to the tune of 20,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.

These NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches and on a private placement basis.

