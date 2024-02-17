Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Remedium Lifecare Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2910.88% YoY

Remedium Lifecare Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2910.88% YoY

Livemint

Remedium Lifecare Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 939.33% YoY & profit increased by 2910.88% YoY

Remedium Lifecare Q3 FY24 Results Live

Remedium Lifecare declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 939.33% & the profit increased by 2910.88% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 291.44% and the profit increased by 601.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.77% q-o-q & decreased by 56.94% YoY.

The operating income was up by 561.25% q-o-q & increased by 4367.71% YoY.

The EPS is 34.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4417.11% YoY.

Remedium Lifecare has delivered 16.61% return in the last 1 week, -34.64% return in last 6 months and 7.61% YTD return.

Currently, Remedium Lifecare has a market cap of 1087.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of 898.3 & 35.32 respectively.

Remedium Lifecare Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1834.18468.57+291.44%176.48+939.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.170.21-18.77%0.4-56.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-10.07%0.01+8.06%
Total Operating Expense1765.38458.16+285.31%174.94+909.15%
Operating Income68.810.4+561.25%1.54+4367.71%
Net Income Before Taxes68.7810.4+561.01%1.52+4419.75%
Net Income45.826.53+601.96%1.52+2910.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.123.24+953.88%0.76+4417.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.82Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1834.18Cr

