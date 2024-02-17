Remedium Lifecare Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2910.88% YoY

Remedium Lifecare declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 939.33% & the profit increased by 2910.88% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 291.44% and the profit increased by 601.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.77% q-o-q & decreased by 56.94% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 561.25% q-o-q & increased by 4367.71% YoY.

The EPS is ₹34.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4417.11% YoY.

Remedium Lifecare has delivered 16.61% return in the last 1 week, -34.64% return in last 6 months and 7.61% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Remedium Lifecare has a market cap of ₹1087.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹898.3 & ₹35.32 respectively.

Remedium Lifecare Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1834.18 468.57 +291.44% 176.48 +939.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.17 0.21 -18.77% 0.4 -56.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -10.07% 0.01 +8.06% Total Operating Expense 1765.38 458.16 +285.31% 174.94 +909.15% Operating Income 68.8 10.4 +561.25% 1.54 +4367.71% Net Income Before Taxes 68.78 10.4 +561.01% 1.52 +4419.75% Net Income 45.82 6.53 +601.96% 1.52 +2910.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.12 3.24 +953.88% 0.76 +4417.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.82Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1834.18Cr

