Remedium Lifecare Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2910.88% YoY

Remedium Lifecare declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 939.33% & the profit increased by 2910.88% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 291.44% and the profit increased by 601.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.77% q-o-q & decreased by 56.94% YoY.
The operating income was up by 561.25% q-o-q & increased by 4367.71% YoY.
The EPS is ₹34.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4417.11% YoY.
Remedium Lifecare has delivered 16.61% return in the last 1 week, -34.64% return in last 6 months and 7.61% YTD return.
Currently, Remedium Lifecare has a market cap of ₹1087.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹898.3 & ₹35.32 respectively.
Remedium Lifecare Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1834.18
|468.57
|+291.44%
|176.48
|+939.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.17
|0.21
|-18.77%
|0.4
|-56.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-10.07%
|0.01
|+8.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|1765.38
|458.16
|+285.31%
|174.94
|+909.15%
|Operating Income
|68.8
|10.4
|+561.25%
|1.54
|+4367.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|68.78
|10.4
|+561.01%
|1.52
|+4419.75%
|Net Income
|45.82
|6.53
|+601.96%
|1.52
|+2910.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.12
|3.24
|+953.88%
|0.76
|+4417.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹45.82Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1834.18Cr
