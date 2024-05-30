Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1023.55% YOY

Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live : Remedium Lifecare declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1763.59% & the loss increased by 1023.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.21% and the loss increased by 217.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.39% q-o-q & decreased by 36.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 146.73% q-o-q & decreased by 1004.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-149.22 for Q4 which decreased by 25988.78% Y-o-Y.
Remedium Lifecare has delivered -8.49% return in the last 1 week, -21.59% return in last 6 months and -26.9% YTD return.
Currently the Remedium Lifecare has a market cap of ₹738.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹179.66 & ₹66.85 respectively.
Remedium Lifecare Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1408.49
|1834.18
|-23.21%
|75.58
|+1763.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.18
|0.17
|+7.39%
|0.29
|-36.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|+5.22%
|0.01
|+0.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|1440.64
|1765.38
|-18.39%
|78.49
|+1735.44%
|Operating Income
|-32.15
|68.8
|-146.73%
|-2.91
|-1004.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-36
|68.78
|-152.34%
|-2.81
|-1180.37%
|Net Income
|-53.72
|45.82
|-217.25%
|-4.78
|-1023.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-149.22
|6.82
|-2286.69%
|-0.57
|-25988.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-53.72Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1408.49Cr
