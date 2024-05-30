Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1023.55% YOY

Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1023.55% YOY

Livemint

Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1763.59% YoY & loss increased by 1023.55% YoY

Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live

Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live : Remedium Lifecare declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1763.59% & the loss increased by 1023.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.21% and the loss increased by 217.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.39% q-o-q & decreased by 36.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 146.73% q-o-q & decreased by 1004.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -149.22 for Q4 which decreased by 25988.78% Y-o-Y.

Remedium Lifecare has delivered -8.49% return in the last 1 week, -21.59% return in last 6 months and -26.9% YTD return.

Currently the Remedium Lifecare has a market cap of 738.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 179.66 & 66.85 respectively.

Remedium Lifecare Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1408.491834.18-23.21%75.58+1763.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.180.17+7.39%0.29-36.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01+5.22%0.01+0.71%
Total Operating Expense1440.641765.38-18.39%78.49+1735.44%
Operating Income-32.1568.8-146.73%-2.91-1004.48%
Net Income Before Taxes-3668.78-152.34%-2.81-1180.37%
Net Income-53.7245.82-217.25%-4.78-1023.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS-149.226.82-2286.69%-0.57-25988.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-53.72Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1408.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.