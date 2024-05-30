Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1023.55% YOY

Remedium Lifecare Q4 Results Live : Remedium Lifecare declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1763.59% & the loss increased by 1023.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.21% and the loss increased by 217.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.39% q-o-q & decreased by 36.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 146.73% q-o-q & decreased by 1004.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-149.22 for Q4 which decreased by 25988.78% Y-o-Y.

Remedium Lifecare has delivered -8.49% return in the last 1 week, -21.59% return in last 6 months and -26.9% YTD return.

Currently the Remedium Lifecare has a market cap of ₹738.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹179.66 & ₹66.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remedium Lifecare Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1408.49 1834.18 -23.21% 75.58 +1763.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.18 0.17 +7.39% 0.29 -36.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 +5.22% 0.01 +0.71% Total Operating Expense 1440.64 1765.38 -18.39% 78.49 +1735.44% Operating Income -32.15 68.8 -146.73% -2.91 -1004.48% Net Income Before Taxes -36 68.78 -152.34% -2.81 -1180.37% Net Income -53.72 45.82 -217.25% -4.78 -1023.55% Diluted Normalized EPS -149.22 6.82 -2286.69% -0.57 -25988.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-53.72Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1408.49Cr

