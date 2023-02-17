ReNew Energy Global loss narrows to ₹401 crore in December quarter
New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc on Friday said its loss has narrowed to ₹401
New Delhi: ReNew Energy Global Plc on Friday said its loss has narrowed to ₹401.3 crore in the December quarter 2022-23 from ₹638.4 crore in the same period a year ago.
