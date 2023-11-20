Hello User
ReNew Q2 results: Net profit at 377.1 crore

Livemint

ReNew on Monday posted a net profit at 377.1 crore during the second quarter ended September 30 2023 on higher income.

The clean energy company had reported a 98.6 crore net loss during the July-September period of the last fiscal year.

ReNew’s total income surged at 2,863.2 crore in the September quarter of FY24 from 2,240.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company said its adjusted EBITDA stood at 2,129.8 crore in Q2 FY24 as compared to 1,820.9 crore in Q2 FY23.

As of September 30, 2023, its portfolio stood at 13.8 GW, including solar and wind capacities, compared to 13.4 GW a year ago, the company said.

