ReNew Q2 results: Net profit at 377.1 crore

ReNew on Monday posted a net profit at ₹377.1 crore during the second quarter ended September 30 2023 on higher income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The clean energy company had reported a ₹98.6 crore net loss during the July-September period of the last fiscal year.

ReNew’s total income surged at ₹2,863.2 crore in the September quarter of FY24 from ₹2,240.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said its adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹2,129.8 crore in Q2 FY24 as compared to ₹1,820.9 crore in Q2 FY23.

As of September 30, 2023, its portfolio stood at 13.8 GW, including solar and wind capacities, compared to 13.4 GW a year ago, the company said.

