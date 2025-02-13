Repco Home Finance Q3 Results 2025:Repco Home Finance declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 12.56% year-on-year, with profits rising by 8.81%. The company reported a profit of ₹113.17 crore and revenue of ₹435.93 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a growth of 4.98%, while profit saw a slight decrease of 1.7%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 19.12% year-on-year.

Repco Home Finance Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was down by 3.86% compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 5.02% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹18.13 for Q3, reflecting a growth of 6.77% year-on-year.

Repco Home Finance has faced a challenging market with a -1.21% return in the last week, -17.78% over the past six months, and a -3.67% year-to-date return.

Currently, Repco Home Finance boasts a market capitalization of ₹2278.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹595 and a low of ₹357.90.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of the 8 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Hold rating, 3 have issued Buy ratings, and 2 have given Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

Repco Home Finance Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 435.93 415.25 +4.98% 387.3 +12.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.85 28.35 +1.76% 24.22 +19.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.5 9.27 -8.31% 4.77 +78.2% Total Operating Expense 301.31 275.22 +9.48% 259.12 +16.28% Operating Income 134.62 140.03 -3.86% 128.18 +5.02% Net Income Before Taxes 144.01 148.97 -3.33% 134.08 +7.41% Net Income 113.17 115.13 -1.7% 104.01 +8.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.13 16.53 +9.68% 16.98 +6.77%