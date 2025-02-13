Repco Home Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 8.81% YOY, profit at ₹113.17 crore and revenue at ₹435.93 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Repco Home Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Repco Home Finance Q3 Results 2025:Repco Home Finance declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 12.56% year-on-year, with profits rising by 8.81%. The company reported a profit of 113.17 crore and revenue of 435.93 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a growth of 4.98%, while profit saw a slight decrease of 1.7%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 19.12% year-on-year.

Repco Home Finance Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was down by 3.86% compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 5.02% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 18.13 for Q3, reflecting a growth of 6.77% year-on-year.

Repco Home Finance has faced a challenging market with a -1.21% return in the last week, -17.78% over the past six months, and a -3.67% year-to-date return.

Currently, Repco Home Finance boasts a market capitalization of 2278.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 595 and a low of 357.90.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of the 8 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Hold rating, 3 have issued Buy ratings, and 2 have given Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

Repco Home Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue435.93415.25+4.98%387.3+12.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.8528.35+1.76%24.22+19.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.59.27-8.31%4.77+78.2%
Total Operating Expense301.31275.22+9.48%259.12+16.28%
Operating Income134.62140.03-3.86%128.18+5.02%
Net Income Before Taxes144.01148.97-3.33%134.08+7.41%
Net Income113.17115.13-1.7%104.01+8.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.1316.53+9.68%16.98+6.77%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹113.17Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹435.93Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
