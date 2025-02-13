Repco Home Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 8.81% YOY, profit at ₹113.17 crore and revenue at ₹435.93 crore

Repco Home Finance Q3 Results 2025:Repco Home Finance declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 12.56% year-on-year, with profits rising by 8.81%. The company reported a profit of ₹113.17 crore and revenue of ₹435.93 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a growth of 4.98%, while profit saw a slight decrease of 1.7%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 19.12% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter was down by 3.86% compared to the previous quarter, but it increased by 5.02% year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹18.13 for Q3, reflecting a growth of 6.77% year-on-year.
Repco Home Finance has faced a challenging market with a -1.21% return in the last week, -17.78% over the past six months, and a -3.67% year-to-date return.
Currently, Repco Home Finance boasts a market capitalization of ₹2278.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹595 and a low of ₹357.90.
As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of the 8 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Hold rating, 3 have issued Buy ratings, and 2 have given Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.
Repco Home Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|435.93
|415.25
|+4.98%
|387.3
|+12.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.85
|28.35
|+1.76%
|24.22
|+19.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.5
|9.27
|-8.31%
|4.77
|+78.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|301.31
|275.22
|+9.48%
|259.12
|+16.28%
|Operating Income
|134.62
|140.03
|-3.86%
|128.18
|+5.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|144.01
|148.97
|-3.33%
|134.08
|+7.41%
|Net Income
|113.17
|115.13
|-1.7%
|104.01
|+8.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.13
|16.53
|+9.68%
|16.98
|+6.77%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹113.17Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹435.93Cr