Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.4% YOY

Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.4% YOY

Livemint

Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.36% YoY & profit increased by 35.4% YoY

Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live

Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live : Repco Home Finance declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.36% & the profit increased by 35.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.36% and the profit increased by 9.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.95% q-o-q & increased by 21.46% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 23.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.94 for Q4 which increased by 18.3% Y-o-Y. Repco Home Finance has delivered -2.66% return in the last 1 week, 9.86% return in the last 6 months and 23.2% YTD return.

Currently, Repco Home Finance has a market cap of 3024.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 543 & 203.65 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Repco Home Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue392.58387.3+1.36%340.31+15.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.8124.22+18.95%23.72+21.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.574.77+16.77%3.83+45.43%
Total Operating Expense258.52259.12-0.23%231.34+11.75%
Operating Income134.06128.18+4.59%108.97+23.02%
Net Income Before Taxes138.67134.08+3.42%112.39+23.38%
Net Income113.71104.01+9.33%83.98+35.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.9416.98-0.23%14.32+18.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹113.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹392.58Cr

