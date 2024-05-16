Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.4% YOY

Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live : Repco Home Finance declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.36% & the profit increased by 35.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.36% and the profit increased by 9.33%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.95% q-o-q & increased by 21.46% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 23.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.94 for Q4 which increased by 18.3% Y-o-Y. Repco Home Finance has delivered -2.66% return in the last 1 week, 9.86% return in the last 6 months and 23.2% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Repco Home Finance has a market cap of ₹3024.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹543 & ₹203.65 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Repco Home Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 392.58 387.3 +1.36% 340.31 +15.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.81 24.22 +18.95% 23.72 +21.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.57 4.77 +16.77% 3.83 +45.43% Total Operating Expense 258.52 259.12 -0.23% 231.34 +11.75% Operating Income 134.06 128.18 +4.59% 108.97 +23.02% Net Income Before Taxes 138.67 134.08 +3.42% 112.39 +23.38% Net Income 113.71 104.01 +9.33% 83.98 +35.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.94 16.98 -0.23% 14.32 +18.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹113.71Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹392.58Cr

