Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.4% YOY

Repco Home Finance Q4 Results Live : Repco Home Finance declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.36% & the profit increased by 35.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.36% and the profit increased by 9.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.95% q-o-q & increased by 21.46% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 23.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.94 for Q4 which increased by 18.3% Y-o-Y. Repco Home Finance has delivered -2.66% return in the last 1 week, 9.86% return in the last 6 months and 23.2% YTD return.
Currently, Repco Home Finance has a market cap of ₹3024.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹543 & ₹203.65 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Repco Home Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|392.58
|387.3
|+1.36%
|340.31
|+15.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.81
|24.22
|+18.95%
|23.72
|+21.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.57
|4.77
|+16.77%
|3.83
|+45.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|258.52
|259.12
|-0.23%
|231.34
|+11.75%
|Operating Income
|134.06
|128.18
|+4.59%
|108.97
|+23.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|138.67
|134.08
|+3.42%
|112.39
|+23.38%
|Net Income
|113.71
|104.01
|+9.33%
|83.98
|+35.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.94
|16.98
|-0.23%
|14.32
|+18.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹113.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹392.58Cr
