Resonance Specialties Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 10.48% YoY

Resonance Specialties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 65.83% & the profit increased by 10.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.27% and the profit increased by 107.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 3.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.26% q-o-q & decreased by 50.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.83 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 10.67% Y-o-Y.
Resonance Specialties has delivered -7.52% return in the last 1 week, 16.19% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% YTD return.
Currently, Resonance Specialties has a market cap of ₹118.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹133.45 & ₹69.8 respectively.
Resonance Specialties Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.34
|10.14
|+51.27%
|9.25
|+65.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.2
|1.21
|-0.65%
|1.16
|+3.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.38
|0.36
|+5.51%
|0.43
|-12.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.57
|6.33
|+98.49%
|3.6
|+248.77%
|Operating Income
|2.77
|3.81
|-27.26%
|5.65
|-50.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.08
|0.72
|+49.55%
|1.36
|-20.61%
|Net Income
|0.96
|0.46
|+107.54%
|0.87
|+10.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.83
|0.39
|+112.82%
|0.75
|+10.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.96Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹15.34Cr
