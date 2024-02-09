Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Resonance Specialties Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 10.48% YoY

Resonance Specialties Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 10.48% YoY

Livemint

Resonance Specialties Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 65.83% YoY & profit increased by 10.48% YoY

Resonance Specialties Q3 FY24 Results Live

Resonance Specialties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 65.83% & the profit increased by 10.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.27% and the profit increased by 107.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 3.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.26% q-o-q & decreased by 50.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.83 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 10.67% Y-o-Y.

Resonance Specialties has delivered -7.52% return in the last 1 week, 16.19% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% YTD return.

Currently, Resonance Specialties has a market cap of 118.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 133.45 & 69.8 respectively.

Resonance Specialties Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.3410.14+51.27%9.25+65.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.21.21-0.65%1.16+3.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.380.36+5.51%0.43-12.18%
Total Operating Expense12.576.33+98.49%3.6+248.77%
Operating Income2.773.81-27.26%5.65-50.94%
Net Income Before Taxes1.080.72+49.55%1.36-20.61%
Net Income0.960.46+107.54%0.87+10.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.830.39+112.82%0.75+10.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.96Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.34Cr

