Resonance Specialties Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 10.48% YoY

Resonance Specialties declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 65.83% & the profit increased by 10.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.27% and the profit increased by 107.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 3.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.26% q-o-q & decreased by 50.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.83 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 10.67% Y-o-Y.

Resonance Specialties has delivered -7.52% return in the last 1 week, 16.19% return in the last 6 months, and -8.22% YTD return.

Currently, Resonance Specialties has a market cap of ₹118.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹133.45 & ₹69.8 respectively.

Resonance Specialties Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.34 10.14 +51.27% 9.25 +65.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.2 1.21 -0.65% 1.16 +3.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.38 0.36 +5.51% 0.43 -12.18% Total Operating Expense 12.57 6.33 +98.49% 3.6 +248.77% Operating Income 2.77 3.81 -27.26% 5.65 -50.94% Net Income Before Taxes 1.08 0.72 +49.55% 1.36 -20.61% Net Income 0.96 0.46 +107.54% 0.87 +10.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.83 0.39 +112.82% 0.75 +10.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.96Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹15.34Cr

