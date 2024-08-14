Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 63.9% YoY

Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live : Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live: Responsive Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.56% and the profit increased by 63.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.01% and the profit increased by 5.47%.

The company reported a significant decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses which fell by 18.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, SG&A expenses increased by 35.13%. This reduction in quarterly expenses positively impacted the bottom line.

Operating income showed a robust performance, climbing by 17.85% QoQ and surging by 58.74% YoY. This strong operational efficiency underscores the company's ability to manage costs effectively while growing its revenue base.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹1.81, marking an impressive increase of 58.77% YoY. This indicates a strong return on equity for shareholders and reflects the company's profitable growth trajectory.

Responsive Industries has delivered a 5.24% return over the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over longer periods, with a -1.99% return in the last 6 months and a -7.55% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Responsive Industries has a market cap of ₹7555.69 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹364.95 and a 52-week low of ₹221.6, indicating some volatility in the stock price over the past year.

Responsive Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 319.9 288.19 +11.01% 263.17 +21.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.4 9.08 -18.5% 5.48 +35.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.17 20.83 -17.56% 14.42 +19.04% Total Operating Expense 265.81 242.29 +9.71% 229.09 +16.03% Operating Income 54.09 45.9 +17.85% 34.08 +58.74% Net Income Before Taxes 50.79 49.85 +1.88% 31.96 +58.89% Net Income 48.38 45.87 +5.47% 29.52 +63.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.81 1.72 +5.23% 1.14 +58.77%