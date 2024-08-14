Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 63.9% YoY

Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 21.56% YoY & profit increased by 63.9% YoY

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live
Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live

Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live : Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live: Responsive Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.56% and the profit increased by 63.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.01% and the profit increased by 5.47%.

The company reported a significant decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses which fell by 18.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, SG&A expenses increased by 35.13%. This reduction in quarterly expenses positively impacted the bottom line.

Operating income showed a robust performance, climbing by 17.85% QoQ and surging by 58.74% YoY. This strong operational efficiency underscores the company's ability to manage costs effectively while growing its revenue base.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 1.81, marking an impressive increase of 58.77% YoY. This indicates a strong return on equity for shareholders and reflects the company's profitable growth trajectory.

Responsive Industries has delivered a 5.24% return over the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over longer periods, with a -1.99% return in the last 6 months and a -7.55% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Responsive Industries has a market cap of 7555.69 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 364.95 and a 52-week low of 221.6, indicating some volatility in the stock price over the past year.

Responsive Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue319.9288.19+11.01%263.17+21.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.49.08-18.5%5.48+35.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.1720.83-17.56%14.42+19.04%
Total Operating Expense265.81242.29+9.71%229.09+16.03%
Operating Income54.0945.9+17.85%34.08+58.74%
Net Income Before Taxes50.7949.85+1.88%31.96+58.89%
Net Income48.3845.87+5.47%29.52+63.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.811.72+5.23%1.14+58.77%
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
