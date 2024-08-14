Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 63.9% YoY

Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live : Responsive Industries Q1 Results Live: Responsive Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.56% and the profit increased by 63.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.01% and the profit increased by 5.47%.
The company reported a significant decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses which fell by 18.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, SG&A expenses increased by 35.13%. This reduction in quarterly expenses positively impacted the bottom line.
Operating income showed a robust performance, climbing by 17.85% QoQ and surging by 58.74% YoY. This strong operational efficiency underscores the company's ability to manage costs effectively while growing its revenue base.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹1.81, marking an impressive increase of 58.77% YoY. This indicates a strong return on equity for shareholders and reflects the company's profitable growth trajectory.
Responsive Industries has delivered a 5.24% return over the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over longer periods, with a -1.99% return in the last 6 months and a -7.55% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Responsive Industries has a market cap of ₹7555.69 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹364.95 and a 52-week low of ₹221.6, indicating some volatility in the stock price over the past year.
Responsive Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|319.9
|288.19
|+11.01%
|263.17
|+21.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.4
|9.08
|-18.5%
|5.48
|+35.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.17
|20.83
|-17.56%
|14.42
|+19.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|265.81
|242.29
|+9.71%
|229.09
|+16.03%
|Operating Income
|54.09
|45.9
|+17.85%
|34.08
|+58.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.79
|49.85
|+1.88%
|31.96
|+58.89%
|Net Income
|48.38
|45.87
|+5.47%
|29.52
|+63.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.81
|1.72
|+5.23%
|1.14
|+58.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹48.38Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹319.9Cr
