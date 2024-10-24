Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.16% YoY

Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live : Responsive Industries declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth. The company's topline revenue surged by 30.25% year-over-year, while profits rose by 21.16%, marking a significant improvement in financial performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Responsive Industries experienced a revenue growth of 9.26% and a profit increase of 1.87%. This reflects a steady upward trajectory for the company despite recent market challenges.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an increase of 8.8% quarter-over-quarter, although they decreased slightly by 0.57% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is managing its operational costs effectively amidst rising expenses.

Operating income for Q2 rose by 1.7% compared to the previous quarter and demonstrated a substantial 20.48% increase year-over-year. The company’s ability to enhance its operating income is a positive indicator of its operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹1.85, reflecting a growth of 20.92% year-over-year. This is a significant achievement for Responsive Industries, indicating strong profitability for shareholders.

Despite these positive results, Responsive Industries has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.12% return over the last week, a -6.19% return over the last six months, and a -11.22% year-to-date return. Investors will be keen to see how the company's recent performance will impact its stock value moving forward.

Currently, Responsive Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹7264.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹359.75 and a low of ₹250.05. This range highlights the volatility in the company’s stock, as it navigates through market fluctuations.

Responsive Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 349.52 319.9 +9.26% 268.35 +30.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.05 7.4 +8.8% 8.1 -0.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.51 17.17 +1.96% 15.48 +13.1% Total Operating Expense 294.51 265.81 +10.8% 222.68 +32.25% Operating Income 55.01 54.09 +1.7% 45.66 +20.48% Net Income Before Taxes 52.12 50.79 +2.62% 43.16 +20.74% Net Income 49.28 48.38 +1.87% 40.67 +21.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.85 1.81 +2.21% 1.53 +20.92%