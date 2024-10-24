Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.16% YoY

Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live : Responsive Industries declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth. The company's topline revenue surged by 30.25% year-over-year, while profits rose by 21.16%, marking a significant improvement in financial performance.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Responsive Industries experienced a revenue growth of 9.26% and a profit increase of 1.87%. This reflects a steady upward trajectory for the company despite recent market challenges.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an increase of 8.8% quarter-over-quarter, although they decreased slightly by 0.57% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is managing its operational costs effectively amidst rising expenses.
Operating income for Q2 rose by 1.7% compared to the previous quarter and demonstrated a substantial 20.48% increase year-over-year. The company’s ability to enhance its operating income is a positive indicator of its operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹1.85, reflecting a growth of 20.92% year-over-year. This is a significant achievement for Responsive Industries, indicating strong profitability for shareholders.
Despite these positive results, Responsive Industries has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.12% return over the last week, a -6.19% return over the last six months, and a -11.22% year-to-date return. Investors will be keen to see how the company's recent performance will impact its stock value moving forward.
Currently, Responsive Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹7264.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹359.75 and a low of ₹250.05. This range highlights the volatility in the company’s stock, as it navigates through market fluctuations.
Responsive Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|349.52
|319.9
|+9.26%
|268.35
|+30.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.05
|7.4
|+8.8%
|8.1
|-0.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.51
|17.17
|+1.96%
|15.48
|+13.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|294.51
|265.81
|+10.8%
|222.68
|+32.25%
|Operating Income
|55.01
|54.09
|+1.7%
|45.66
|+20.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|52.12
|50.79
|+2.62%
|43.16
|+20.74%
|Net Income
|49.28
|48.38
|+1.87%
|40.67
|+21.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.85
|1.81
|+2.21%
|1.53
|+20.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹49.28Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹349.52Cr
