Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.16% YoY

Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.16% YoY

Livemint

Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.25% YoY & profit increased by 21.16% YoY.

Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live

Responsive Industries Q2 Results Live : Responsive Industries declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth. The company's topline revenue surged by 30.25% year-over-year, while profits rose by 21.16%, marking a significant improvement in financial performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Responsive Industries experienced a revenue growth of 9.26% and a profit increase of 1.87%. This reflects a steady upward trajectory for the company despite recent market challenges.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an increase of 8.8% quarter-over-quarter, although they decreased slightly by 0.57% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is managing its operational costs effectively amidst rising expenses.

Operating income for Q2 rose by 1.7% compared to the previous quarter and demonstrated a substantial 20.48% increase year-over-year. The company’s ability to enhance its operating income is a positive indicator of its operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 1.85, reflecting a growth of 20.92% year-over-year. This is a significant achievement for Responsive Industries, indicating strong profitability for shareholders.

Despite these positive results, Responsive Industries has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.12% return over the last week, a -6.19% return over the last six months, and a -11.22% year-to-date return. Investors will be keen to see how the company's recent performance will impact its stock value moving forward.

Currently, Responsive Industries boasts a market capitalization of 7264.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 359.75 and a low of 250.05. This range highlights the volatility in the company’s stock, as it navigates through market fluctuations.

Responsive Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue349.52319.9+9.26%268.35+30.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.057.4+8.8%8.1-0.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.5117.17+1.96%15.48+13.1%
Total Operating Expense294.51265.81+10.8%222.68+32.25%
Operating Income55.0154.09+1.7%45.66+20.48%
Net Income Before Taxes52.1250.79+2.62%43.16+20.74%
Net Income49.2848.38+1.87%40.67+21.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.851.81+2.21%1.53+20.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹49.28Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹349.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.