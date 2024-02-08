Hello User
Responsive Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 165.25% YOY

Livemint

Responsive Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Responsive Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.26% & the profit increased by 165.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.4% and the profit increased by 9.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 45.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.58% q-o-q & increased by 136.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.68 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 162.5% Y-o-Y.

Responsive Industries has delivered 2.66% return in the last 1 week, 41.37% return in the last 6 months, and 1.44% YTD return.

Currently, Responsive Industries has a market cap of 8290.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 364.95 & 105 respectively.

Responsive Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue267.27268.35-0.4%263.93+1.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.038.1-13.17%4.84+45.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.515.48+0.16%14.64+5.9%
Total Operating Expense216.32222.68-2.86%242.43-10.77%
Operating Income50.9545.66+11.58%21.5+136.96%
Net Income Before Taxes47.1243.16+9.16%18+161.78%
Net Income44.7140.67+9.93%16.86+165.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.681.53+9.8%0.64+162.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹267.27Cr

