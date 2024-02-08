Responsive Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 165.25% YOY

Responsive Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.26% & the profit increased by 165.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.4% and the profit increased by 9.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 45.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.58% q-o-q & increased by 136.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.68 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 162.5% Y-o-Y.

Responsive Industries has delivered 2.66% return in the last 1 week, 41.37% return in the last 6 months, and 1.44% YTD return.

Currently, Responsive Industries has a market cap of ₹8290.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹364.95 & ₹105 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responsive Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 267.27 268.35 -0.4% 263.93 +1.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.03 8.1 -13.17% 4.84 +45.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.5 15.48 +0.16% 14.64 +5.9% Total Operating Expense 216.32 222.68 -2.86% 242.43 -10.77% Operating Income 50.95 45.66 +11.58% 21.5 +136.96% Net Income Before Taxes 47.12 43.16 +9.16% 18 +161.78% Net Income 44.71 40.67 +9.93% 16.86 +165.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.68 1.53 +9.8% 0.64 +162.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.71Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹267.27Cr

