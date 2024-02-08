Responsive Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 165.25% YOY

Responsive Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.26% & the profit increased by 165.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.4% and the profit increased by 9.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.17% q-o-q & increased by 45.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.58% q-o-q & increased by 136.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.68 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 162.5% Y-o-Y.
Responsive Industries has delivered 2.66% return in the last 1 week, 41.37% return in the last 6 months, and 1.44% YTD return.
Currently, Responsive Industries has a market cap of ₹8290.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹364.95 & ₹105 respectively.
Responsive Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|267.27
|268.35
|-0.4%
|263.93
|+1.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.03
|8.1
|-13.17%
|4.84
|+45.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.5
|15.48
|+0.16%
|14.64
|+5.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|216.32
|222.68
|-2.86%
|242.43
|-10.77%
|Operating Income
|50.95
|45.66
|+11.58%
|21.5
|+136.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.12
|43.16
|+9.16%
|18
|+161.78%
|Net Income
|44.71
|40.67
|+9.93%
|16.86
|+165.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.68
|1.53
|+9.8%
|0.64
|+162.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹267.27Cr
