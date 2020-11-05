Retail loans boost SBI’s Q2 net profit

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Wednesday reported a 52% year-on-year jump in net profit in the September quarter to ₹4,574 crore backed by robust growth in retail loans and lower provisions for bad loans.

Profit topped the ₹3,689 crore average estimate of four analysts polled by Bloomberg.

“Retail will be our major lever going forward," said Dinesh Khara, the bank’s new chairman, adding aggregate credit growth is estimated at 8-9% this fiscal.

SBI has seen home loan sanctions rise 29% y-o-y, although disbursement—which usually comes with a lag—was up 12% y-o-y. Growth in retail lending was broad-based, including auto loans where sanctions grew 29%, and subsequent disbursements increased 27% from the same period last year.

While there have been corporate loan sanctions by SBI, not much of it has been utilized. However, as far as credit to public sector companies is concerned, the bank has some visibility on additional sanctions.

“So, hopefully, we will be seeing a growth in coming quarters in the corporate books," said Khara.

However, the bank guided for an estimated slippage or incremental bad loans of ₹20,000 crore in the October-March period. In the September quarter, SBI’s slippages stood at ₹2,756 crore and were predominantly in agriculture loans, followed by small businesses.

“During covid-19 period, the reach-out to farmers was not as much as it should have been. We are now engaging with farmers and trying to review their accounts. Perhaps, it will help us restricting slippages in agriculture also," said C.S. Setty, managing director, SBI.

The bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total advances declined 16 basis points (bps) sequentially to 5.28%. It would have been higher at 5.88% had it not been for the Supreme Court standstill on asset classification for a specific set of accounts. This would have amounted to additional slippages of ₹14,388 crore. To be sure, SBI said it has already pulled back about ₹6,000 crore from that pool of assets in October.

SBI has received debt recast requests of ₹6,495 crore. Of the total, ₹2,400 crore is from retail borrowers and the remainder from corporates.

Setty said beyond corporates, most of the recast requests came from micro, small and medium enterprises where 35,000 borrowers have applied for easier repayment terms. He added that only 2,600 borrowers have applied for a restructuring of their personal loans and another 4,291 home loan customers have asked for recast. However, there is time till 31 December to agree upon resolution plans under the RBI’s new recast window, and SBI expects additional restructuring of ₹13,000 crore till then. These, the bank expects, will come largely from corporates and small businesses.





