Retail sector's fall deepens in Q1FY24, says Nuvama; picks Titan, while cautions on Page Industries, Bata India2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Retail sector decline deepens in Q1FY24, companies hopeful for demand revival during festive period, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. Top recommendations: Trent, Sapphire Foods, Titan; cautious on DMart, Page Industries, Bata India.
Brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities in its Q1FY24 earnings review report on the retail sector said that the sector's decline, which started in mid-Q3FY23, deepened in April-June quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message