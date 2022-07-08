Retailers to report strong results for Q1FY232 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 03:06 PM IST
- Several retailers reported a sharp recovery in the months following April. Companies also initiated a round of price hikes to counter high inflation.
NEW DELHI : Retailers are expected to report strong results for Q1FY23 as consumers resumed spend on non-essential items during the quarter aiding demand for items such as apparel and jewellery, according to brokerage ICICI Securities.