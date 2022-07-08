Retailers to report strong results for Q1FY23

Earlier this week in its June quarter update—Titan Company Ltd., said that its Q1FY23 was a “near normal" first quarter after a gap of two years. “Sales in QIFY23 grew 205% year-on-year on a low base and clocked three-year CAGR of 20.5% over Q1FY20, the only non-disrupted first quarter in the last three years," the watch and jewellery retailer said in its earnings update on 6 July.