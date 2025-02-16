Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025:Rexnord Electronics & Controls declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 5.76% & the profit decreased by 39.68% YoY. Profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹23.87 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.08% and the profit decreased by 42.86%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.63% q-o-q & increased by 36.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.54% q-o-q & decreased by 15.73% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.61 for Q3 which decreased by 43.52% Y-o-Y.
Rexnord Electronics & Controls has delivered -9.29% return in the last 1 week, -19.04% return in last 6 months and -5.15% YTD return.
Currently the Rexnord Electronics & Controls has a market cap of ₹131.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹164.95 & ₹90 respectively.
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.87
|27.15
|-12.08%
|22.57
|+5.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.43
|3.31
|+3.63%
|2.52
|+36.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.87
|1.67
|+11.98%
|1.04
|+79.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.37
|25.08
|-10.81%
|20.79
|+7.6%
|Operating Income
|1.5
|2.07
|-27.54%
|1.78
|-15.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.05
|1.79
|-41.34%
|1.69
|-37.87%
|Net Income
|0.76
|1.33
|-42.86%
|1.26
|-39.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.61
|1.14
|-46.49%
|1.08
|-43.52%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.