Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 39.68% YOY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹23.87 crore

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025:Rexnord Electronics & Controls declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 5.76% & the profit decreased by 39.68% YoY. Profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹23.87 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.08% and the profit decreased by 42.86%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.63% q-o-q & increased by 36.11% Y-o-Y.

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 27.54% q-o-q & decreased by 15.73% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.61 for Q3 which decreased by 43.52% Y-o-Y.

Rexnord Electronics & Controls has delivered -9.29% return in the last 1 week, -19.04% return in last 6 months and -5.15% YTD return.

Currently the Rexnord Electronics & Controls has a market cap of ₹131.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹164.95 & ₹90 respectively.

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.87 27.15 -12.08% 22.57 +5.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.43 3.31 +3.63% 2.52 +36.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.87 1.67 +11.98% 1.04 +79.81% Total Operating Expense 22.37 25.08 -10.81% 20.79 +7.6% Operating Income 1.5 2.07 -27.54% 1.78 -15.73% Net Income Before Taxes 1.05 1.79 -41.34% 1.69 -37.87% Net Income 0.76 1.33 -42.86% 1.26 -39.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.61 1.14 -46.49% 1.08 -43.52%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.