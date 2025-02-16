Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 39.68% YOY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹23.87 crore

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.76% YoY & profit decreased by 39.68% YoY, profit at 0.76 crore and revenue at 23.87 crore

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025:Rexnord Electronics & Controls declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 5.76% & the profit decreased by 39.68% YoY. Profit at 0.76 crore and revenue at 23.87 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.08% and the profit decreased by 42.86%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.63% q-o-q & increased by 36.11% Y-o-Y.

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 27.54% q-o-q & decreased by 15.73% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 0.61 for Q3 which decreased by 43.52% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

Rexnord Electronics & Controls has delivered -9.29% return in the last 1 week, -19.04% return in last 6 months and -5.15% YTD return.

Currently the Rexnord Electronics & Controls has a market cap of 131.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 164.95 & 90 respectively.

Rexnord Electronics & Controls Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.8727.15-12.08%22.57+5.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.433.31+3.63%2.52+36.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.871.67+11.98%1.04+79.81%
Total Operating Expense22.3725.08-10.81%20.79+7.6%
Operating Income1.52.07-27.54%1.78-15.73%
Net Income Before Taxes1.051.79-41.34%1.69-37.87%
Net Income0.761.33-42.86%1.26-39.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.611.14-46.49%1.08-43.52%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsRexnord Electronics & Controls Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 39.68% YOY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹23.87 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.76Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹23.87Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget