RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 55.85% YoY

RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company reported a revenue decline of 5.3% year-over-year (YoY), but a significant profit increase of 55.85% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 6.84%, while profit surged by a remarkable 128.26%.

A notable point in the financials was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 2.02% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 1.88% YoY. Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed strong growth, climbing 147.68% QoQ and increasing by 21.37% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹3.53, marking a 53.48% increase YoY. This reflects the company's ability to translate its profitability into higher returns for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, RHI Magnesita India has delivered a modest return of 0.3% over the past week. However, the stock has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -7.98% return over the last 6 months and a -26.49% year-to-date return.

As of now, RHI Magnesita India commands a market capitalization of ₹12,223.85 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹824 and a 52-week low of ₹504.25, indicating significant volatility.

Analyst sentiment towards RHI Magnesita India appears cautiously optimistic. Out of three analysts covering the company as of 15 August 2024, one has given a Hold rating, another has given a Buy rating, and one has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy.

Overall, RHI Magnesita India's Q1 results indicate strong profitability despite a decline in revenue, with positive analyst sentiment providing a hopeful outlook for the future.

RHI Magnesita India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 878.76 943.29 -6.84% 927.96 -5.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.2 93.32 +2.02% 93.45 +1.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.17 44.28 +8.8% 45.88 +5% Total Operating Expense 773.04 1165.04 -33.65% 840.85 -8.06% Operating Income 105.72 -221.74 +147.68% 87.11 +21.37% Net Income Before Taxes 98.14 -231.02 +142.48% 63.68 +54.13% Net Income 72.88 -257.9 +128.26% 46.76 +55.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.53 -2.23 +257.96% 2.3 +53.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹72.88Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹878.76Cr

