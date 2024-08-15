Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 55.85% YoY

RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 55.85% YoY

Livemint

RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.3% YoY & profit increased by 55.85% YoY

RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live

RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company reported a revenue decline of 5.3% year-over-year (YoY), but a significant profit increase of 55.85% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 6.84%, while profit surged by a remarkable 128.26%.

A notable point in the financials was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 2.02% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 1.88% YoY. Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed strong growth, climbing 147.68% QoQ and increasing by 21.37% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at 3.53, marking a 53.48% increase YoY. This reflects the company's ability to translate its profitability into higher returns for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, RHI Magnesita India has delivered a modest return of 0.3% over the past week. However, the stock has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -7.98% return over the last 6 months and a -26.49% year-to-date return.

As of now, RHI Magnesita India commands a market capitalization of 12,223.85 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 824 and a 52-week low of 504.25, indicating significant volatility.

Analyst sentiment towards RHI Magnesita India appears cautiously optimistic. Out of three analysts covering the company as of 15 August 2024, one has given a Hold rating, another has given a Buy rating, and one has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy.

Overall, RHI Magnesita India's Q1 results indicate strong profitability despite a decline in revenue, with positive analyst sentiment providing a hopeful outlook for the future.

RHI Magnesita India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue878.76943.29-6.84%927.96-5.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.293.32+2.02%93.45+1.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.1744.28+8.8%45.88+5%
Total Operating Expense773.041165.04-33.65%840.85-8.06%
Operating Income105.72-221.74+147.68%87.11+21.37%
Net Income Before Taxes98.14-231.02+142.48%63.68+54.13%
Net Income72.88-257.9+128.26%46.76+55.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.53-2.23+257.96%2.3+53.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹72.88Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹878.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

