RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 55.85% YoY

RHI Magnesita India Q1 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024, showcasing a mixed performance. The company reported a revenue decline of 5.3% year-over-year (YoY), but a significant profit increase of 55.85% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 6.84%, while profit surged by a remarkable 128.26%.
A notable point in the financials was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 2.02% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 1.88% YoY. Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed strong growth, climbing 147.68% QoQ and increasing by 21.37% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹3.53, marking a 53.48% increase YoY. This reflects the company's ability to translate its profitability into higher returns for shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, RHI Magnesita India has delivered a modest return of 0.3% over the past week. However, the stock has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -7.98% return over the last 6 months and a -26.49% year-to-date return.
As of now, RHI Magnesita India commands a market capitalization of ₹12,223.85 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹824 and a 52-week low of ₹504.25, indicating significant volatility.
Analyst sentiment towards RHI Magnesita India appears cautiously optimistic. Out of three analysts covering the company as of 15 August 2024, one has given a Hold rating, another has given a Buy rating, and one has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy.
Overall, RHI Magnesita India's Q1 results indicate strong profitability despite a decline in revenue, with positive analyst sentiment providing a hopeful outlook for the future.
RHI Magnesita India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|878.76
|943.29
|-6.84%
|927.96
|-5.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.2
|93.32
|+2.02%
|93.45
|+1.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.17
|44.28
|+8.8%
|45.88
|+5%
|Total Operating Expense
|773.04
|1165.04
|-33.65%
|840.85
|-8.06%
|Operating Income
|105.72
|-221.74
|+147.68%
|87.11
|+21.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|98.14
|-231.02
|+142.48%
|63.68
|+54.13%
|Net Income
|72.88
|-257.9
|+128.26%
|46.76
|+55.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.53
|-2.23
|+257.96%
|2.3
|+53.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹72.88Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹878.76Cr
