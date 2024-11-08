RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.61% YOY

RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 12.14% year-over-year, while profit fell by a staggering 35.61%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also saw a decline of 1.33%, with profit decreasing by 37%.

In terms of expenses, the company reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 4.2% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a year-over-year increase of 3.71%. Operating income took a hit as well, down by 46.28% quarter-over-quarter and 45.23% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.22, marking a decrease of 35.84% from the same period last year. Overall, RHI Magnesita India has shown a 0.22% return in the last week, but has faced a -0.18% return over the past six months and a significant -26.21% year-to-date return.

As of November 8, 2024, RHI Magnesita India boasts a market capitalization of ₹12,270.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹824 and a low of ₹504.25. In terms of analyst ratings, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Hold' rating, while two have issued 'Strong Buy' ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, remains a 'Strong Buy', indicating that analysts are optimistic about the company's potential recovery despite the challenging quarterly results.

RHI Magnesita India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 867.07 878.76 -1.33% 986.91 -12.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 91.21 95.2 -4.2% 87.95 +3.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 50.31 48.17 +4.44% 44.18 +13.88% Total Operating Expense 810.28 773.04 +4.82% 883.22 -8.26% Operating Income 56.79 105.72 -46.28% 103.69 -45.23% Net Income Before Taxes 62.39 98.14 -36.43% 97.95 -36.31% Net Income 45.91 72.88 -37% 71.31 -35.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.22 3.53 -37.11% 3.46 -35.84%