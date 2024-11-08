RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.61% YOY

RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 12.14% year-over-year, while profit fell by a staggering 35.61%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also saw a decline of 1.33%, with profit decreasing by 37%.
In terms of expenses, the company reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 4.2% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a year-over-year increase of 3.71%. Operating income took a hit as well, down by 46.28% quarter-over-quarter and 45.23% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.22, marking a decrease of 35.84% from the same period last year. Overall, RHI Magnesita India has shown a 0.22% return in the last week, but has faced a -0.18% return over the past six months and a significant -26.21% year-to-date return.
As of November 8, 2024, RHI Magnesita India boasts a market capitalization of ₹12,270.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹824 and a low of ₹504.25. In terms of analyst ratings, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Hold' rating, while two have issued 'Strong Buy' ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, remains a 'Strong Buy', indicating that analysts are optimistic about the company's potential recovery despite the challenging quarterly results.
RHI Magnesita India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|867.07
|878.76
|-1.33%
|986.91
|-12.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|91.21
|95.2
|-4.2%
|87.95
|+3.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|50.31
|48.17
|+4.44%
|44.18
|+13.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|810.28
|773.04
|+4.82%
|883.22
|-8.26%
|Operating Income
|56.79
|105.72
|-46.28%
|103.69
|-45.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|62.39
|98.14
|-36.43%
|97.95
|-36.31%
|Net Income
|45.91
|72.88
|-37%
|71.31
|-35.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.22
|3.53
|-37.11%
|3.46
|-35.84%
