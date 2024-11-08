RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.61% YOY

RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 12.14% YoY & profit decreased by 35.61% YoY.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live
RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live

RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 12.14% year-over-year, while profit fell by a staggering 35.61%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also saw a decline of 1.33%, with profit decreasing by 37%.

In terms of expenses, the company reported a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 4.2% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a year-over-year increase of 3.71%. Operating income took a hit as well, down by 46.28% quarter-over-quarter and 45.23% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.22, marking a decrease of 35.84% from the same period last year. Overall, RHI Magnesita India has shown a 0.22% return in the last week, but has faced a -0.18% return over the past six months and a significant -26.21% year-to-date return.

As of November 8, 2024, RHI Magnesita India boasts a market capitalization of 12,270.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 824 and a low of 504.25. In terms of analyst ratings, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Hold' rating, while two have issued 'Strong Buy' ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, remains a 'Strong Buy', indicating that analysts are optimistic about the company's potential recovery despite the challenging quarterly results.

RHI Magnesita India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue867.07878.76-1.33%986.91-12.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total91.2195.2-4.2%87.95+3.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization50.3148.17+4.44%44.18+13.88%
Total Operating Expense810.28773.04+4.82%883.22-8.26%
Operating Income56.79105.72-46.28%103.69-45.23%
Net Income Before Taxes62.3998.14-36.43%97.95-36.31%
Net Income45.9172.88-37%71.31-35.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.223.53-37.11%3.46-35.84%
