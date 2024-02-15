RHI Magnesita India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.88% YoY

RHI Magnesita India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.13% & the profit decreased by 32.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.48% and the profit decreased by 44.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.31% q-o-q & increased by 149.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 33.81% q-o-q & decreased by 16.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.92 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 47.25% Y-o-Y.
RHI Magnesita India has delivered -4.55% return in the last 1 week, -3.15% return in the last 6 months, and -15.29% YTD return.
Currently, RHI Magnesita India has a market cap of ₹14,085.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹824 & ₹576 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
RHI Magnesita India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|922.94
|986.91
|-6.48%
|644.85
|+43.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|99.66
|87.95
|+13.31%
|39.93
|+149.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.16
|44.18
|+9.01%
|10.04
|+379.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|854.31
|883.22
|-3.27%
|562.68
|+51.83%
|Operating Income
|68.63
|103.69
|-33.81%
|82.17
|-16.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|53.88
|97.95
|-44.99%
|79.16
|-31.93%
|Net Income
|39.38
|71.31
|-44.77%
|58.68
|-32.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.92
|3.46
|-44.51%
|3.64
|-47.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹39.38Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹922.94Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!