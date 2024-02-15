RHI Magnesita India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.88% YoY

RHI Magnesita India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.13% & the profit decreased by 32.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.48% and the profit decreased by 44.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.31% q-o-q & increased by 149.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.81% q-o-q & decreased by 16.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.92 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 47.25% Y-o-Y.

RHI Magnesita India has delivered -4.55% return in the last 1 week, -3.15% return in the last 6 months, and -15.29% YTD return.

Currently, RHI Magnesita India has a market cap of ₹14,085.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹824 & ₹576 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

RHI Magnesita India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 922.94 986.91 -6.48% 644.85 +43.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 99.66 87.95 +13.31% 39.93 +149.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.16 44.18 +9.01% 10.04 +379.58% Total Operating Expense 854.31 883.22 -3.27% 562.68 +51.83% Operating Income 68.63 103.69 -33.81% 82.17 -16.48% Net Income Before Taxes 53.88 97.95 -44.99% 79.16 -31.93% Net Income 39.38 71.31 -44.77% 58.68 -32.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.92 3.46 -44.51% 3.64 -47.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹39.38Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹922.94Cr

