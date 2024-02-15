Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RHI Magnesita India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.88% YoY

RHI Magnesita India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32.88% YoY

Livemint

RHI Magnesita India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 43.13% YoY & profit decreased by 32.88% YoY

RHI Magnesita India Q3 FY24 Results Live

RHI Magnesita India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.13% & the profit decreased by 32.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.48% and the profit decreased by 44.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.31% q-o-q & increased by 149.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.81% q-o-q & decreased by 16.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.92 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 47.25% Y-o-Y.

RHI Magnesita India has delivered -4.55% return in the last 1 week, -3.15% return in the last 6 months, and -15.29% YTD return.

Currently, RHI Magnesita India has a market cap of 14,085.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 824 & 576 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

RHI Magnesita India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue922.94986.91-6.48%644.85+43.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total99.6687.95+13.31%39.93+149.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.1644.18+9.01%10.04+379.58%
Total Operating Expense854.31883.22-3.27%562.68+51.83%
Operating Income68.63103.69-33.81%82.17-16.48%
Net Income Before Taxes53.8897.95-44.99%79.16-31.93%
Net Income39.3871.31-44.77%58.68-32.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.923.46-44.51%3.64-47.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹39.38Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹922.94Cr

